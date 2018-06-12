Customs and immigration join forces to train new recruits

(CNS): With government planning to merge the enforcement arms of customs and immigration into a new border protection agency next year, officials at the two currently separate departments have made a decision to start training their staff together. A dozen new recruits who joined customs last week, following the recruitment drive earlier this year, are being joined by four new immigration officers on the 18-week Customs Basic Training Course, which covers laws and conventions, investigative techniques, arrest and exhibit handling as well as revenue and law enforcement ethics.

During his address to the Class of 2018 at the official opening on Monday 4 June, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the recruitment drive attracted well over 300 applications during this last recruitment drive.

“The twelve new customs officers which emerged from that competitive process, collectively bring with them a good combination of skills, qualifications and experience that will benefit the department, and ultimately the public,” Clifford said. “The group includes four former police officers with substantial law enforcement experience and this will no doubt enhance the learning opportunities for the class and benefit the organisation as a whole.”

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said joint training initiatives involving customs and immigration were not new, and that having immigration officers participating in the basic training for customs signaled the beginning of a planned strategy to introduce a single entity at Cayman’s borders.

“Similarly, there will be cross-training and sensitisation opportunities in Entry and Landing and other border control techniques and applications,” he added.

The Class of 2018 is expected to graduate this August and will then be deployed to active duty in the various sections of the Customs and Immigration departments

