CUC cleared for 1.8% rate hike

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office, OfReg, has given CUC a green light for another 1.8% base rate hike which the Grand Cayman monopoly power provider said is expected to increase the average residential bill by around $2.12. Light bills will be going by what CUC said was the “marginal increase” for meter readings at the end of June for bills that will go out in early July. Officials claimed that through the improvement in the running of its operations and increased efficiency, it has “been working hard to keep rates down”.

This increase impacts the base rate only and not the Fuel Cost Charge or the Licence and Regulatory Fees Charge. CUC said the increase was based on a formula which incorporates data to determine a relevant inflation factor or price level index based on an average of 60% of the change in the Cayman Islands Consumer Price Index (CI CPI) and 40% of the change in the United States of America Consumer Price Index.

President and CEO of CUC Richard Hew said in a release about the rate hike the firm had invested US$52.4 million on modern, efficient and reliable equipment.

“The efficiency of CUC’s operations has enabled CUC to keep any required base rate adjustments below the level of general inflation,” Hew stated. “The company remains focused on increasing the reliability of its service and continues to seek ways to keep costs at a reasonable level which will ultimately benefit our customers,” he added.

