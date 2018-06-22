Cops to hold supermarket roadshow

(CNS): The RCIPS will be out on the road Saturday, setting up shop at Cayman’s supermarkets for an open community engagement day with the public. Community officers from all 12 neighbourhood beats on Grand Cayman, as well as Cayman Brac police, will be outside stores, where they hope to interact with members of the public and receive feedback or suggestions on the community policing programme. “This community engagement is part of our continued drive, commitment and development of the community policing strategy,” said Superintendent Robert Graham.

“The purpose is to reach out to as many community members as possible so that we can improve engagement and accessibility to the community officers across the island,” the senior officer added.

Graham explained that the feedback the RCIPS receives from the community will help build upon the service it is providing, address any concerns and aims to make officers accessible and responsive. “We do hope the community will take advantage of this opportunity to come out and meet their beat officers if they have not already,” he said.

Police will be in attendance at the following locations on Saturday, 23 June, between 11:00am and 4:00pm:

George Town:

Hurley’s Grand Harbor

Kirk Market

Foster’s Airport

West Bay:

Cost-U-Less

Foster’s Republix (10:00am – 12:00pm)

Centennial Towers (12:00pm – 3:00pm)

Bodden Town:

Foster’s Countryside

East End:

Morritt’s Shopping Center

North Side:

Chisholm Supermarket

Cayman Brac:

Billy’s Supermarket

Kirkconnell Market

Market Place

