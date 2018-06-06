Cops on the hunt for home invader

(CNS): Police responded to a report of an aggravated burglary Tuesday night, in which a masked man, who may have been armed with a gun, entered a home in George Town at around 11:30pm and made off with with some personal items belonging to the residents. A lone man entered the home on Spruce Lane through an open rear door and brandished an object wrapped in cloth, which appeared to be a firearm, before demanding cash from the occupants.

After taking some of their possessions, he made off through the same door. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

He is described as about 6 feet tall, of slim build with a dark complexion. He was wearing dark pants, a blue shirt and had a shirt covering his face.

Police attended the crime scene, which was forensically examined by officers who are now investigating the crime.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Spruce Lane, Courts Road, or Eastern Avenue at or around 11:30pm yesterday is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police