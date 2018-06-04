Cops receive first illegal gun as amnesty gets underway

(CNS): As the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service launched a firearms amnesty on Friday, police immediately received the first illegal weapon. They said a gun and a significant amount of ammunition was surrendered and, thanking the public for that first step in making the community safer, they encouraged others to follow the example. The amnesty opened on 1 June and will continue through this month. The initiative offers clemency for the possession of unlicensed firearms to those who hand in their illegal guns and bullets.

The video below explains the details of the amnesty and different ways to surrender a gun or ammunition. This, as well as a full written explanation of the amnesty, is now on the firearms amnesty page of the RCIPS website.

Based on previous amnesties, police believe that involving the local churches will improve the success rate of the ‘no questions asked’ initiative and help them in the goal of removing guns from Cayman’s streets. As a result, people can also contact a number of local pastors (see list below) to arrange for a weapon to be handed over.

Over the last few years the police have enjoyed a certain degree of success seizing guns, but there are still too many out there and the amnesty is another way to build on that success.

“The goal of this amnesty is simple. We, along with all of our partners in this campaign, just want to get as many guns as possible off the streets,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “Over the past twelve years 35 young men have been killed with a firearm in the Cayman Islands. This is far too high a number for our small islands and a sobering statistic.”

The amnesty hours are 7:00am to 10:00pm daily and concludes at 10:00pm on Saturday, 30 June.

Police are urging people to turn guns in during the month of June and avoid a seven- to ten-year prison sentence for possessing an illegal gun.

Guns that are being handed in must be unloaded, packaged up separately from the ammunition and wrapped with duct tape. People taking a gun to a police station in a car are advised to place the unloaded and wrapped weapon in the trunk.

The Participating Pastors List

Name Church District/ Area Phone# Tom French Church of God Cotton Tree Bay Cayman Brac 925-2111 Winston Rose Church of God Bodden Town 916-0776 Rohan Forrester United Church in Jamaica Bodden Town & North Side 325-5563 Torrence Bobb First Assembly of God George Town 916-5639 David Tayman Cayman International Assembly of God Camana Bay, George Town 917-5774 Alson Ebanks Church of God Chapel George Town 926-1489 Dino Robinson First Bilingual Christian Church George Town 916-7336 Dave Jorge First Baptist Church George Town 926-0461 Shawn Knight Church of God Chapel Frank Sound, North Side 925-4204 Garrett Haylock Church of God West Bay 916-1345 Christopher Rose Church of God West Bay 916-3748

