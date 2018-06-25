Cops catch suspect ganja smugglers in East End

(CNS): Police seized several hundred pounds of ganja after catching a pair of suspected drug smugglers red-handed off the coast of East End on Saturday. Two men from Bodden Town, aged 24 and 38, were arrested and charged and were due to appear in Summary Court on Monday, facing allegations of possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, and being concerned in the importation of ganja.

At about 5:30am on Saturday, 23 June, police officers intercepted a boat on the East End coast after observing two men offloading several packages from it. They arrested the men and recovered the packages containing yet another significant drug haul.

