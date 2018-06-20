Cops bust suspected drug smugglers at Smith Cove

(CNS): Police recovered a significant, but as yet unspecified, haul of ganja following a drug bust early Tuesday morning at Smith Cove. Four men and a teenage boy were arrested and a boat, two vehicles and what appears to be almost a dozen black garbage bags full of ganja have all been seized, police said. Officers from the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit were on patrol on the water when they spotted the boat and people off-loading packages on the beach. They alerted patrol officers on land, who quickly arrived and chased the suspected drug gang along the beach.

After they were caught and the evidence seized, two men from West Bay, aged 29 and 25, a 30-year-old man from George Town, a Bodden Town man aged 25, and a 15-year-old boy also from Bodden Town were all arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja.

Police said that the group remains in custody as investigations continue.

Category: Crime, Police