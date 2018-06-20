Cops bust suspected drug smugglers at Smith Cove
(CNS): Police recovered a significant, but as yet unspecified, haul of ganja following a drug bust early Tuesday morning at Smith Cove. Four men and a teenage boy were arrested and a boat, two vehicles and what appears to be almost a dozen black garbage bags full of ganja have all been seized, police said. Officers from the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit were on patrol on the water when they spotted the boat and people off-loading packages on the beach. They alerted patrol officers on land, who quickly arrived and chased the suspected drug gang along the beach.
After they were caught and the evidence seized, two men from West Bay, aged 29 and 25, a 30-year-old man from George Town, a Bodden Town man aged 25, and a 15-year-old boy also from Bodden Town were all arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja.
Police said that the group remains in custody as investigations continue.
Damn, prices on the rise again. Nickel bags already costing a dollar. Oh well, more burglaries to help pay for it I suppose.
0
0
Legalise it. Free Jah people!
16
9
And then there won’t be people using guns to move ganja as well as people to move ganja because the government could regulate it! But they can barely work a website so they should bring the private sector in to do it right. Jobs and money for locals and schools! This island needs money injected into the public schools to help these children who can’t string a sentence together.
0
0
I am going to run in the next election , and my agenda for my campaign is Legalize ganja , and wipe out the criminals and control alcohol .
5
1
The only cash business now thriving in Cayman. Canada just legalized it we still here hiding in the bushes wasting fuel and resources and arresting our young men for something that is almost legal worldwide. Meanwhile those at he very top who feed the demand are seldom scrutinized about their illicit use of the drug that put our children at risk and in prison.
23
7
Excellent work RCIP. It pleases me so much to read news of this nature. Drugs are the cause of half of the crime on this island. It has ruined many young lives and their families. There’s nothing recreational about smoking, sniffing or injecting poison into your body.
Get a grip and get a job!!
13
15
But.. I do have a job and just want to partake legally.. take my damn tax money not our kids’ chance at getting a job! That 15 year old is ruined. He could’ve been a dispensary clerk or studied agriculture!!
13
5
Same.. Don’t want to brag but I’m an expat with too much to lose. I fly out occasionally to legal states. Canada is next.
They can have my tax revenue while you lot waste money on futile enforcing. This boat got caught but 2 others made it through last week. Sigh.
0
0
So many drug busts these days. Just another day in our much improved civil service.
1
6
Wish the RCIP would go after the big stuff such as cocaine and heroin on the island. That is where the really big money and big criminal boys are located. The ganja trade is small potatoes compared to the importation of cocaine and heroin. Legalise ganja and use police resources more efficiently.
Look at Colorado which legalised ganja 2 years ago. The police there are very positive about the legalization as it has freed up police resources to go after the real killing drugs cocaine/heroin and the big crime syndicates associated with them.
Ganja will be legalised in Canada in October. I can guarantee that the country will not go to hell and a handbasket because of the legalization. Just look at the Colorado experience.
0
0
They were probably parked on the double yellow lines too and thought that there’s a zero chance of being punished.
Seriously though, nice skills police people.
Even more seriously, overhaul the drugs laws here to prevent this kind of nonsense being a thing. Legalise, tax and regulate it. It would cut out a major income stream for scumbags.
15
2
Not only that, it will give Govt a new revenue stream in these uncertain times with our mother country trying to undo our financial services!
0
0
And start ticketing people parked on those double lines! I mean how hard is it for a cop to go and write at least 12 tickets a day! Think about the money that you could bring in!
0
0
Of all the places you could pull up.. Lol
13
0
Amazing. Just look at that massive quantity of fresh plants concealed in what appears to be large black garbage bags. Ole Saint Nick eh..whew’da knew?
1
0
Outstanding work RCIPS
11
6
Legalize it and stop ruining people’s lives over something so harmless! Canada is about to make recriational use legal, and I suspect many other countries will follow suit. It feels like banging your head against a wall trying to get through to our elected incompetents as the pros for legalization outweigh the cons by about a million to 1!
All of these MLA’s must all be removed from office in the next election if they fail to serve the people and make recreational use of marijuana legal.
19
12
Things are really going downhill, landing all this ganja at Smith’s Cove of all places. Congrats to the Joint Marine Unit and the onshore police patrol officers for an excellent operation.
14
7
Cayman, we need tighter laws on drinking alcohol. Most if not all our crimes are linked to alcohol. Hardly you see the link with ganja. But domestic violence, assaults, taking dangerous risks or gambling, speeding, man beating his wife and children, having unprotected sex, teenagers fighting, out of shape men and women, weak minded young ladies, the rise of cancer, become addicted and loss of ambition, cheating on spouse, serious offences like murder … we can go on and on! Can you find one good thing alcohol has contributed to our society – but give you a pleasurable feeling that doesnt last?
Alcohol consumption is big in Cayman. If I had my way, seeing its ill effects of so many people and children, alcohol consumption and the selling of it, would be abolished.
19
6
Ohhhh ok! Glad you’re not in charge then. Just because some people can’t handle their booze don’t punish the majority of us. Legalize pot and use some of the profits from taxing it for a rehab center for the boozers who have a problem!
0
0
Well done RCIP!
38
5
IF our government was smart they would legalize it and grow it. Sell it for a very low subsidized price. 4 things will happen. The first, medical forms of it could go to those who need it. Second, the revenues would greatly help the country, third because of the low price it would make bringing it in unprofitable and lastly it would help reduce the criminal element supplying it.
16
9