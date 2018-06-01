Cops arrest ‘numbers’ suspect at GT restaurant

(CNS): A 36-year-old woman from George Town was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegal gambling by beat officers who were on patrol in the centre of the capital. Community police officers in Beat 8 were visiting a restaurant on Eastern Avenue as part of their neighbourhood patrol around noon when they spotted the woman they suspected to be facilitating illegal gambling. The officers conducted a search and found ticket books and cash on her and nearby. She has since been bailed, police said, as investigations continue.

Category: Courts, Crime