Cops aim to reunite owners with stolen goods

18/06/2018
Cayman News Service

One of the stolen items

(CNS): Police are hoping to track down the owners of an array of stolen goods that officers recovered following a raid in George Town last week. Pictures of all of the items, which include a watch, a distinctive silver ring and some stones believed to be diamonds, are on the RCIPS website and its Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes any of should contact DC 198 Mendez at 916-1621 or DC 344 Gomes at 926-2965.

In order to claim any items persons will be required to present proof of ownership, which can include pictures, receipts or serial numbers.

  Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 9:26 pm

  Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 4:09 pm

