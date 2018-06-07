CNS readers vote Eden most ‘useless’ MLA

(CNS): A readers’ survey by CNS on the performance of all 19 of the current Members of the Legislative Assembly found that veteran politician and the opposition member for Savannah, Anthony Eden, is the most useless MLA. Asked to grade the job of current representatives from useless to excellent, well over half of the more than 400 readers who took part graded Eden as useless and just 8% thought he has done an excellent job. But although the oldest member of the House was given the clearest of thumbs down, with just over three out of ten points, when it comes to excellence readers took a dim view of the entire legislature.

The results of the survey put Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, the minister of tourism and the PPM representative for Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, on top, scoring the lowest amount of useless votes and securing the greatest number of excellent votes. But even the most popular member only managed just over 6 out of 10, and just over 27% of those who took part considered his performance excellent while almost 17.5% still thought he was ‘useless’.

While the premier scored better than might be expected, it was far from a ringing endorsement for his performance. Of the 375 who opted to rate Alden McLaughlin, the immigration minister and PPM representative for Red Bay, almost 21% said he was useless, while 24% voted excellent with the rest somewhere in between, giving him an overall average score of 5.4 out of 10.

CDP Leader and Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, who represents West Bay West, also fell well short of a thumbs up for his efforts over the last year. More than 40% of the 387 survey participants who rated Bush graded his performance as useless, while just over 21% felt he was doing an excellent job.

Despite the government’s lackluster performance, with Capt Eugene Ebanks, the CDP member for West Bay Central, who sits on the Unity government’s back-bench, scoring almost as badly as Eden with just two fewer ‘useless’ votes, the opposition as a whole did quite badly too.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller (North Side) did the best of all of those on the opposition benches, scoring 4.1 out of ten, with a useless rating of just under 38% and just 47 excellent votes.

When it comes to the House novices, David Wight, the PPM back-bench member for George Town West, was the most popular. Attracting 78 excellent votes and 84 useless votes, the newcomer fared better than many of the experienced members, with an average of 5.1 out of ten. However, Kenneth Bryan, the member for George Town Central, got the novice wooden spoon with just 47 excellent votes, while 166 of the 395 people who rated the youngest member of the House opted for a useless grade.

Despite being totally unscientific and merely a snapshot of how CNS readers felt about their local politicians one year into this administration, it may well serve as a moment of encouragement for the MLAs to improve their standing over the next three years.

You can still take the survey here and see the results of the poll here

Category: Politics