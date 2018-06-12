CIMA appoints three new chiefs

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has promoted three members of its team into senior posts covering statistics and inspections. Kenton Tibbetts, Jackie Powell Marsden and Yoshneck Mutomba, who have all worked at the authority for several years, have been appointed to head up various specialist areas relating to the regulator’s work. Tibbetts has been promoted from deputy head to head of the Onsite Inspection Unit, which is responsible for coordinating and providing support to the management teams of the regulatory divisions. He is also tasked with coordinating work assignments and projects in ensuring that licensees adhere to the core set of risk-based supervisory principles, standards and procedures.

Both Powell-Marsden and Mutomba were promoted from senior statisticians to chief statisticians. They are tasked with the development of useful statistical data for publication and provide statistical advice to aid in CIMA’s supervisory work. They are responsible for overseeing the work of junior statisticians within the division, and providing monetary and financial statistical training, among other strategic tasks.

“These promotions reflect the authority’s commitment to continually enhancing its position as a financial services regulator of excellence,” said Managing Director Cindy Scotland. “The authority prides itself in providing advancement opportunities for its staff while ensuring that we retain and recognise such individuals for their hard work, passion and dedication. Mr Tibbetts, Mrs Powell Marsden and Mr Mutomba have made meaningful contributions to the authority over the years and I trust that they will continue to succeed in their new roles.”

For full details of the new chiefs see the release from CIMA here

