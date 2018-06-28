CIG waiting on timeline for constitutional talks

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin told his parliamentary colleagues, Thursday, that he has already requested a time frame from the British government for when constitutional talks can begin and said that he has been assured that the dates will be settled soon. The decision to approach the UK about removing the final clause in the constitution was to prevent what the premier has said is “constitutional overreach” by the UK, in future, following a vote in the House of Commons last month that has effectively imposed public beneficial ownership registers on the territories against their will.

The premier has made it clear to the UK that not only does he oppose the issue of public registers but that he opposes the UK’s ability to impose its will on the Cayman Islands in the areas of domestic legislation.

“I have said many times since the amendment passed in the UK Parliament that the Cayman Islands will not accept that the United Kingdom Parliament has any right to legislate for us when it comes to domestic matters that are devolved to local government,” he told the LA as he updated his fellow representatives about the bipartisan move to renegotiate the constitution. He also said that the government was not “…changing any laws or making any moves to adopt legislation to implement public registries of beneficial ownership.”

If by the time of the 2020 deadline circumstances have not changes and the UK moves to an order in council to force open registers the government has said it plans to fight all the way to the Privy council if necessary but in the mean time it is seeking a constitutional amendment. Alongside seeking to remove all of section 125 the premier said he wants it to be made clear that “the UK’s power over international affairs be confined to the enforcement and implementation of clear international obligations of the United Kingdom alone” and so long as Cayman is not in breach of international standards, the power of internal self-governance is absolute.

“This matter extends well beyond the issue of the position of public registers,” McLaughlin said as he pointed to his repeatedly stated concerns recently that feeling emboldened the UK parliament may decide to try and legislate for the territories anytime it disagrees with or wants them to do something. “I have said previously it is not just our financial industry that is at risk, but really, our very existence,” he warned.

This is behind the decision to both challenge any attempt to implement public registers when the time comes and to “insulate, as far as possible, the Cayman Islands from such further constitutional overreach,” the premier added.

He also said that he has made it clear to the British authorities including the Prime Minister Theresa May that the exchange of notes and technical protocol that Cayman has worked on over nearly two years to deal with the question of beneficial ownership has been impaired.

“The exchange of notes allowed the exchange of information or the access to information in the Cayman Islands by law enforcement or tax regulatory authorities swiftly and in extreme cases in as little as two hours where there is an urgent issue. The whole premise of that arrangement – the agreement we reached with the UK Government – was that that would provide an alternative to the public registry regime,” he explained. “The actions of the Parliament have essentially vitiated that underlying agreement and we do not believe we have any further obligation to the UK Government under that arrangement.”

He said that the Cayman Islands Government will not stop cooperating with law enforcement and tax regulatory authorities in the UK and will continue to play an important role in the global fight against international crime and tax evasion. But from now on the cooperation, he indicated would be as “a result of our willingness and desire to cooperate and not as a result of any obligation we have to the United Kingdom.”

McLaughlin said he has been in communication with the industry to keep them updated and that he would also inform the LA and the people when the timeline is set for the constitutional talks.

