CIG has plans for national disaster fund

(CNS): Government has released a new piece of legislation which will pave the way to establish a national disaster fund that can be used to cover the immediate costs the country could face in the wake of a hurricane or other disaster, man-made or natural. This amendment to the Disaster Preparedness and Hazard Management Law that government will be bringing to the Legislative Assembly later this month will see government invest some $400,000 annually but it will also enable private sector donors to add to the fund.

The bill was published with this month’s Gazette and posted on the website Monday, in accordance with the rules that require laws to be placed in the public domain 21 days before they are debated in the LA. The other significant amendments to the existing law deals with changes in the way the public is notified of a national emergency.

The new bill states that this disaster fund “shall form part of the discretionary reserve of the finances of the core Government under the Public Management and Finance Law”, and that a management council will be created to look after the cash and advise Cabinet how to use it.

It also sets out an annual allotment of not less than $400,000 to be invested in the fund from general revenues each year and that any surplus in the annual budget for Hazard Management Cayman Islands at year-end can also be placed in the fund. In addition, it provides for contributions or grants by individuals, organisations or government to give to the fund.

The idea of creating such a dedicated fund was raised in Hazard Management’s 2012-2016 strategic plan to begin accumulating cash in preparation for potential disasters.

Category: Government Finance, Laws, Politics