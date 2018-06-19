Chopper and JMU rescue kite-surfer

(CNS): The police helicopter and the Joint Marine Unit were deployed Saturday afternoon to rescue a kite-surfer who found himself in trouble out at sea off the coast of Barkers. The police received a report from the surfer’s friends, who had lost sight of him when they were all out on the water at around 3:30pm. A JMU boat, on patrol off Seven Mile Beach, and the police helicopter responded and in a coordinated effort the surfer was located by officers on the chopper and picked up the marine officers.

Having returned safely to shore relatively unscathed, with just a minor laceration which did not require medical attention, the surfer told police that he had lost control of his board and fallen into the water. He was able to swim back to the board, but had not been able to get his kite back into the air in order to return to shore and had drifted near to the reef.

This was one of two incidents where the helicopter and other specialist units were deployed on Saturday (see related story).

Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said the RCIPS had continued to invest in the specialist units, with added personnel and further training.

“Saturday’s incidents show the value of this investment in allowing these units to coordinate and respond quickly whenever it is required, whether assisting in apprehending persons who are breaking the law and endangering others, or simply coming to the aid of those in need,” he added.

