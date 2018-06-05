Celebrations begin for Coat of Arms jubilee

(CNS Local Life): One of just two surviving vestrymen who were in office when the Cayman Islands was granted its own coat of arms in 1958 kicked-off the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the culturally significant historical symbol Monday. Captain Owen Farrington unveiled the new replacement warrant, which recently arrived from the UK after the original warrant was lost in the government building fire of 1972. In his address to the people gathered on the Glass House lawn for the launch of the year-long celebrations, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the Coat of Arms represented Cayman’s first internationally recognised symbol of identity, as he outlined the history of the arms.

Category: Community, Local News