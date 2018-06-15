A CNS reader writes: I am a parent of a child in the care of Bonaventure Boys Home. I am actively trying to start CAYS Foundation Parents Association. It’s an initiative that so far has about 8 parents who are willing to join. I believe there is a beautiful power in unity. Parents with two things in common: a troubled teen who is in the care of CAYS Foundation. Together we can share our concerns in hopes that it will bring about the necessary change for the betterment of our children and community. We will also be a support for each other. However, if we remain silent and do nothing, then nothing will change.

I have proven that whilst CAYS Foundation’s staff may be doing their very best, there are issues which suggest that their methods are not adequate, as most of these kids not only suffer from drug addiction, they also have educational difficulties such as ADHD and others which CAYS Foundation does not seem equipped to treat.

As someone mentioned, CAYS seems to be like a prison and not a rehabilitation facility for kids who are primarily struggling with various mental/educational issues, which are enforced by drugs as a result of the kids trying to self-medicate to free themselves from their mental issues.

Furthermore, it is my understanding (I do not have facts on this but CAYS Foundation was asked to verify) that whilst CAYS Foundation is a government organisation, they are self-governed and manged by a aboard of directors who do not have specialised skills to oversee the management of CAYS Foundation.

If this is true, one would think that members of the said board should all be assigned by government from their various specialist departments: Mental Health, Education Department, Department of Children and Family Services, maybe a police rep and definitely a parent. Otherwise, how can the government be sure that CAYS Foundation is performing per their acclaimed design?

Also, I understand that there is no particular agreement between CAYS and the Education Department with regards to the teaching of their kids at Bonaventure, as Bonaventure recruits and pays their own teachers out of their allotted annual budget from government (I am in the process of consulting the Education Dept. to verify this).

Again, I sincerely believe that the staff at CAYS Foundation are wonderful people who are doing their best but I have to be truthful that their methods are questionable, as my child has been in their care for a while and has not received the psychological and educational treatment prescribed by his doctor.

Furthermore, I have not received a formal update on his specialised treatment plan, who his counsellor is and what qualifications he/she has to meet his needs, or a report on his progress and challenges in coping with the rules and treatment, much less confirmation of what they are teaching him there — though I’ve asked over and over. Most importantly, they do not have an assigned chaplain to minister to the kids weekly for those who are Christian or practicing other beliefs.

What one should ask the Cayman Islands Government and CAYS Foundation is: what is the success rate of the kids who pass though their system? The records may very well confirm that the greater majority ends up back in Bonaventure and then later on, after turning an adult, in prison. How can we justify the huge budget granted annually to CAYS Foundation with such devastating results?

Anyhow, I will leave it here. I am inviting all persons who maybe interested in starting the CAYS Foundation Parents Association (past parents are welcome as well) to contact me via 922-5253. If you don’t get me, please leave a message and I will return your call.

Thank you.

PS: I am nonetheless thankful for what we do have at CAYS Foundation. At least the kids are not on drugs in there and are getting a better education than they were getting when they were in JGHS. All CAYS have to do to succeed is: 1) Place God at the centre of their treatment plan; 2) to keep what works; 3) change what doesn’t; 4) be open to new ideas; and 5) include parents in their kids’ actual rehabilitation plan.

May God bless our government and CAYS Foundation.

