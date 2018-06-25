(CNS): As salacious allegations that Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury was removed because of bullying and asking a staff member for a shirtless back massage appear in the British tabloid press, CNS has learned that there are no political reasons behind the new UK representative being called back to London. Sources close to the governor’s office have denied that Choudhury’s support for the Cayman government’s objections to a public beneficial ownership or his pressure on local senior civil servants to be more accountable played any part in his removal, but they have refused to comment on the bullying accusations.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has refused to reveal any of the details of the investigation into complaints made about the governor and has said that it is unfair to both Choudhury and the complainants to reveal the details until the inquiry is completed, regardless of public interest.

However, CNS has learned that complaints have been made about Choudhury going back as far as 2010 relating to potential bullying.

The unconfirmed reports published in the Mail on Sunday suggest that the reason for Choudury’s removal are largely confined to complaints made about his conduct with staff and his own family members at Government House, though there are indications that complaints were made by office staff as well.

The tabloid story was picked up by the wider British media as well as the international press, including details of Choudhury reportedly requesting a member of the household staff to give him a shirtless massage, allegations of drunken altercations with his mother-in-law, as well as abusive and general bullying behaviour.

The removal of the senior civil servant, who began his public service in the military, was revealed to the public on 13 June. Refusing to comment further at this time, FCO officials have said that they expect the investigation to be completed within six weeks, when more details would be revealed.

Regardless of the outcome, however, the nature of the allegations means it is unlikely that Choudhury will now be able to return to his Cayman Islands posting, which began in March, even if the complaints are unfounded.

