Governor Choudhury’s removal ‘not political’
(CNS): As salacious allegations that Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury was removed because of bullying and asking a staff member for a shirtless back massage appear in the British tabloid press, CNS has learned that there are no political reasons behind the new UK representative being called back to London. Sources close to the governor’s office have denied that Choudhury’s support for the Cayman government’s objections to a public beneficial ownership or his pressure on local senior civil servants to be more accountable played any part in his removal, but they have refused to comment on the bullying accusations.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has refused to reveal any of the details of the investigation into complaints made about the governor and has said that it is unfair to both Choudhury and the complainants to reveal the details until the inquiry is completed, regardless of public interest.
However, CNS has learned that complaints have been made about Choudhury going back as far as 2010 relating to potential bullying.
The unconfirmed reports published in the Mail on Sunday suggest that the reason for Choudury’s removal are largely confined to complaints made about his conduct with staff and his own family members at Government House, though there are indications that complaints were made by office staff as well.
The tabloid story was picked up by the wider British media as well as the international press, including details of Choudhury reportedly requesting a member of the household staff to give him a shirtless massage, allegations of drunken altercations with his mother-in-law, as well as abusive and general bullying behaviour.
The removal of the senior civil servant, who began his public service in the military, was revealed to the public on 13 June. Refusing to comment further at this time, FCO officials have said that they expect the investigation to be completed within six weeks, when more details would be revealed.
Regardless of the outcome, however, the nature of the allegations means it is unlikely that Choudhury will now be able to return to his Cayman Islands posting, which began in March, even if the complaints are unfounded.
Category: Local News
Blimey, looks like he’s set to become not only Cayman’s first Muslim governor but its briefest.
Anyone know if the complaints originated in Cayman?
I hope that everyone watch/follow this investigation unfold , and see how it is completed . Then learn who you can trust .
Here we have lost the best Governor that I think the people and Cayman Islands would ever see .
Do you really think Matthew Forbes and head of Governors office did not hear complaints from the Deputy Governor his Chief Officers and senior staff? These were also reported to the FCO. The Governor despite his personal demons was holding them all accountable and doing things the DG has never done. Choudhury quickly saw thru the excuses the DG offered up and the delays at every level. The National Security Council finally started to operate as it should. It was no longer just a talk shop. Roles were assigned and reports prepared. The DG cancelled the next meeting as soon as Choudhury was withdrawn to the U.K. that is the best example that no one especially the DG and Chief Officers wanted to be bullied into doing their jobs. Franz Manderson is largely responsible for rewarding the incompetence within the Civil Service and his management is best described as protecting those that keep secrets at all costs. Choudhury was going to remove several high level favorites therefore needed to go. That’s how local politics works in GOAB.
I’m sorry but I don’t believe one word of this malarkey!
28
Wow it did not take long for this man to realize you cannot change anything in Cayman. He was expected to sit in his office and do precisely what other governors had done, and that is preside over a dysfunctional civil service that resists change.
42
3
Please understand what Full internal self government is per our Constitution. He is not responsible for the CS.
He was the DG’s boss and delegated those functions which does not mean he was not responsible for or unable to ask questions and hold senior management accountable.
11:46am, at least he didn’t fall over the basin, broken ribs or punctured lung. He placed too much importance on performance, what other governors didn’t. He would’ve been our saviour.
Whatever the truth is regarding the accusations made, note that this man had a military background, and I would guess is not tolerant of procrastination or B.S. ?????
Yes, hurry and massage my bare back secretary!
I dont believe a word of it. They were against him before he arrivedf because he is not the usual skin colour or religion of prior governors. Shame. Christian nation indeed.
36
7
Make that ‘Christian’ nation! I don’t see much true Christianity here.
Not really much substance to these allegations….wonder who will be his replacement?
If he’s done these things alleged he deserves whatever the outcome. However we have our own history of current and former MLA’s, senior civil servants, Cabinet/Ecco members, Governor’s, Police Commisioners, Clergymen that have conducted themselves and continue to do so in the most embarrassing and reprehensible manner whilst being celebrated because of their titles or positions in government. They all deserve to be investigated and exposed for their consistently boorish behavior, bullying management style and sexual harassment they dismiss as cultural.
Translation: Choudhury was “Starbucked”.
– Whodatis
(Nothing in these reports comes close to the allegations and actual occurrences that Cayman has witnessed from our past Governor’s in my lifetime alone (as recanted by a previous poster).
However, as always, it is one standard for some and another for the others.)
As for “drunken” antics, I am curious to know why it took until his arrival for staff to raise these concerns.
They had more than enough recent examples of such unsavoury behaviour BEFORE Choudhury showed up.
Those that know, know – as for the rest, y’all should read between the lines.
Brilliant comment!!!!!
LOL! CNS, do you seriously trust any ‘sources close to the governor’s office’? I’d have thought journalists with your combined experience would have known better by now.
Let’s be blunt about this whole fiasco – as soon as the politicians here found out he was a Muslim his chances of survival in the job were pretty slim. When he started threatening their cosy little civil service gravy train those odds dropped to well below zero.
Incidentally, his biog dosn’t show he started his service in the ‘military’. He was apparently a civilian electronics engineer with the RAF, having gone there from Siemens Plessey, then went on to become a senior civil servant at the Ministry of Defence.
Rowing with your Mother inlaw LOL!, drunkness an a massage wow!!! one standard for some and another for others never recalled others for having affairs and outside children assaulting people at govt functions, staff smoking weed, family members involved with crime, falling down drunk and passed out, running off the road a whole list of situations the public doesn’t know or never knew yet not one of them was ever recalled? Rowing with your mother inlaw now that beats the cake for me. Franz you and Alden and this unity government need to be Jailed. Shame shame on all those trying to destroy this governor for pure foolishness. This is however in my belief just a smokescreen for other things that he was touching on in this cozy little gov’t arrangement and set up here and then of course his pigmentation is a bit off too.
I was with you up until the end.
There is no indication that Alden, Franz or even the opposition had any issue with Choudhury.
A bit of first-hand eye and ear witness account of passing conversations is helping to from this conclusion by the way.
If anything, it was more likely to be the staff that lodged these complaints – for what actual reason(s) is anyone’s guess … but you could be onto something with your closing remark.
– Who
Really? Check again. Ask Franz who tried to take his #1 bib from him????
Who … read Cayman TacTix … again … if you still don’t understand please ask SomeOne to explain for you. (A.M. & F.M.)
TacTix. Your description applies to most of our home grown politicians, how many of them have been held accountable?.
Franz nor Alden complained about him. No Caymanian did. Don’t u know all staff at Govt House & in the Govenors office are either from Jamaica or UK. They’re the ones who lodged the compaint.
Caylass… well Alden and Franc SHOULD should have had a handle on the entire Cayman Islands … it’s call good governance!!!
The Cayman Islands are totally crazy, backwards, mixed up. Wow!!
What ever happened to the concept of innocent until proven guilty?
Sorry. We don’t use that euphemism in the Cayman Islands.
#FREECHOUDHIZZIE✊????
Cayman gets it #MeToo movement on the go … about time some of these high-rankers get called out for poorly behavior. Maybe someone will even have the stamina to start naming and shaming the local politicians that frequent some of Cayman’s ever increasing seedy lounges where they are known to cavort with ‘the hired help’, while ensuring their wedding bands are removed. Bring on change !!
Well, at least name the lounges, so we can go there and see for ourselves.
As I said before… That didn’t take long!
Well, that’s something… wow
Based on the story in the Mail On Sunday it would seem that he is a perfect fit with Cayman politicians.
I’d take anything written in the UK Mail with a pinch of salt
Gutter press
12:01 The DM may be a tabloid but they did a great hatchet job on Tempura didn’t they?
But at least ensure his replacement will be one that is firm with the territorials. They need put in their place when the nation has decided what is in the national interest.
8:34 His replacement will be male, white, ex-FCO, Oxbridge, nominally Christian and about as witless as Duncan Taylor and Stuart Jack were. The FCO will revert to type next time round.
Amen.
– Who
