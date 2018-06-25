Caribbean reefs too weak to survive sea-level rise

(CNS): Marine researchers have found that coral reefs in the Caribbean region are no longer capable of growing quickly enough to survive even the most conservative estimates of sea-level rise, in the latest dire prediction about the future of reefs in our area. As disease, coral bleaching, sea temperature increases, over-fishing, pollution and acidification of the ocean combine to threaten the fragile ecosystems, reefs have become less resilient and so less able to cope with the increase in sea level, which is happening far quicker than scientists had previously predicted.

The latest bleak picture for tropical coral reefs was painted by marine scientists in nature.com this week that examines the growth rates for more than 200 tropical reefs. Only 9% of these reefs had the ability to keep up with even the most optimistic rates of sea-level rises forecast.

In a separate study, scientists explained in a press release about the work that the growth of coral reefs is strongly influenced by the amount and types of coral living on the reef surface. This growth is now being hampered by combinations of coral disease, deteriorating water quality and fishing pressure, along with severe impacts from “coral bleaching” caused by climate change.

“For many reefs across the Caribbean and Indian Ocean regions, where the study focused, rates of growth are slowing due to coral reef degradation,” said lead author Professor Chris Perry, from Exeter University. “Meanwhile, rates of sea-level rise are increasing – and our results suggest reefs will be unable to keep up. As a result, water depths above most reefs will increase rapidly through this century.”

Sea levels rose by several inches over the past century and measurements indicate the speed of this increase is now rising significantly. At the same time, reefs are being weakened by ocean warming and also by ocean acidification, triggered as seas absorb more and more carbon dioxide. These effects lead to bleaching events that kill off vast stretches of coral and limits their ability to grow.

“Our predictions, even under the best case scenarios, suggest that by 2100 the inundation of reefs will expose coastal communities to significant threats of shoreline change,” said co-author Prof Peter Mumby of Queensland University.

This point was backed by US marine scientist Ilsa Kuffner writing in a comment piece for nature.com. “The implications of the study are dire. Many island nations and territories are set to quickly lose crucial natural resources.”

Meanwhile, here in the Cayman Islands, which is on the front line when it comes to sea-level rise and the loss of marine habitat, Dwayne Seymour, the minister with responsibility for the environment, has made no comment about any plans to increase marine protections.

CNS understands that plans to review the conservation law to water down some of the provisions protecting land and sea habitats and species, as well as facilitating spear fishing, appears to still be on the agenda.

