Car smashes into wooden building

| 18/06/2018 | 9 Comments
Cayman News Service

Crash on North Church Street, 16 June 2018

(CNS):  The driver of a silver Picanto was lucky to escape with minor injuries on Saturday after he lost control of the car and smashed into a small wooden building on North Church Street. The emergency services responded to the smash around 5:20pm, which happened across from Da Fish Shack near the waterfront. Police said the driver had hit a water hydrant before careering into the building and overturning. The car was headed east before the collision, which severely damaged the vehicle and the building.

Fire officers also attended the scene to ensure that the fire hydrant was not damaged in a way as to present a risk to the public.

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (9)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 5:21 pm

    How on earth do you manage that? Pathetic.




    3



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 3:54 pm

    I just don’t get it




    3



    0
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 3:50 pm

    The land owner hopefully gets the hint that this would be a perfect place for a drive thru business.




    8



    0
    Reply
  4. Mamma C says:
    18/06/2018 at 3:28 pm

    Da muss be a person texting again. Booze n texting is a bad mix BoBo.
    Brackas going up light poles too. Same ting ya wid texting.




    5



    1
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 2:32 pm

    Move along, nothing to see here. Just another day on Cayman’s roads.




    3



    1
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 2:12 pm

    “The car was headed east before the collision”

    Well that would explain the accident; that road runs north-south!




    21



    1
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    18/06/2018 at 1:40 pm

    Lucky guy to survive a crash in one of those Pepsi cans. Absolute deathtrap of a car!




    6



    3
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life