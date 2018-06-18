Car smashes into wooden building

(CNS): The driver of a silver Picanto was lucky to escape with minor injuries on Saturday after he lost control of the car and smashed into a small wooden building on North Church Street. The emergency services responded to the smash around 5:20pm, which happened across from Da Fish Shack near the waterfront. Police said the driver had hit a water hydrant before careering into the building and overturning. The car was headed east before the collision, which severely damaged the vehicle and the building.

Fire officers also attended the scene to ensure that the fire hydrant was not damaged in a way as to present a risk to the public.

