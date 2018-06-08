Burglar tells court cocaine ‘messes me up’

(CNS): A George Town woman was given a three and half year prison term Thursday, after she appeared in court in relation to two burglaries last year, fuelled by her drug addiction. Sarah Day (45) told the court how sorry she was for her crimes but said the “cocaine messes me up”. Day was sentenced in connection with two incidents, one where she entered the home of an elderly woman whom she knew through an open door and stole $60 and soap powder, and a second where she got into a house and was found by the resident stealing beer from the fridge.

The crimes were described by prosecutors as home-invasions, but Day was also charged with possession of a small amount of cocaine. As her story unfolded before the court, it became apparent that her long history of some 26 previous convictions for dishonesty and theft, including eight burglaries, in addition to the most recent charges was due largely to her addiction problem. Social workers assessed that she has a very high risk of re-offending, and that she began using drugs and alcohol at a very young age after both her parents died before she was 15.

Day told the court that she was really very sorry about what she has done to the community and didn’t mean to be any trouble.

“The cocaine really messes me up,” she said, adding that she was still hurting every day about her parents. “But I am really trying to do better,” she told the court, as she offered further apologies for what she had done .

As he passed sentence, visiting judge, Justice Greaves, said the burglaries were not major but were invasions of the homes by a woman who was ill by reason of her drug addiction. He said it was a very “sad case” to see her reduced to the circumstances she was in because of the drug abuse.

“Drug addiction is a terrible evil,” he noted, as he urged the prison to ensure she received intensive treatment and rehabilitation while there was hope that her life could be diverted from the course of crime that she had travelled for so long.

The judge said that, given her history and the circumstances of the latest crimes, she should serve five years but he reduce the term to three and a half years because of her early admissions. But the judge said he did not feel there was any need to make an additional sentence for the cocaine.

Justice Greaves also raised his concerns that the authorities were prosecuting people for consumption, as he had not come across the criminalisation of consumption before and queried why legislators felt it was still appropriate to punish the actual addition, which in the modern world is seen as a health matter.

“It is a strange offense,” he said, as he wondered out loud if there had been any consideration to removing the consumption offence. He said it seemed an “interesting dilemma to be locking people up” when what they needed was treatment.

