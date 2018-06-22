BOT minister marks new Windrush Day
(CNS): The UK government has officially sanctioned 22 June as Windrush Day and has set aside a £0.5 million annual grant to fund anniversary celebrations this year and in future. In a statement about the 70-year anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush, which triggered the wave of immigration from this region to help the post-war rebuilding efforts, the current overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad, who also has responsibility for the Caribbean, has spoken about the “invaluable contribution the Windrush generation has made to British society ever since”.
Despite continued criticisms about the Home Office’s treatment of thousands of Caribbean-born long-term UK residents who have been labelled as illegal immigrants, the British government is hoping the troubles will not overshadow the anniversary celebrations.
“The Caribbean diaspora in the UK symbolises the indelible bonds between our two sets of islands,” Lord Ahmad said, as he pointed to the importance of the Windrush Generation, who worked in Britain’s essential industries, including public transport, the post office, construction and the armed forces, and how central they were to the National Health Service and now many are leaders in the community.
“Today their children are civil servants, healthcare workers, business owners, professionals, and leading lights in music, sport and film. They are key to Britain’s success,” the Conservative minister said. “I doubt that there is a corner of Britain that has not been inspired and enriched by the Windrush Generation and their descendants.”
Lord Ahmad, who is the child of Pakistani immigrants, spoke of Britain’s first black MPs entering Parliament and campaigning for all Britons to have an equal stake in society.
“The pioneering Caribbean racial and social justice campaigners who pushed for legislative and social change calling for a fairer Britain. And let’s not forget the power of our sporting and cultural heroes, who through their skill, talent and discipline used their gifts to make an indelible mark to help create a proud, united and multicultural Britain,” he said, adding that Britain’s contemporary diversity began with the men, women and children who made the one-month journey from the Caribbean.
“The fortitude shown as they overcame daunting challenges and built successful lives and businesses for themselves and their families has come to represent a strength in spirit that we continue to see today,” he added. “We all know that the Windrush generation have faced further challenges, with questions raised over their immigration status. The government have taken focused action to assist anyone who may be affected to put right this wrong,” Lord Ahmad said, as he acknowledged the continuing concerns about this issue.
The shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, has called on the Conservative government to reveal the full extent of the crisis and to provide swift responses to a series of key questions that remain unanswered.
“Warm words about commemorating the Windrush generation are not enough,” she wrote in a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid. “Whilst the government celebrates the contribution of the Windrush generation and their descendants, we still do not know how many of our fellow citizens have been hounded out of their country, detained in immigration detention centres and left jobless and destitute.”
do we get another public holiday?
A pathetic idea by the British government. Why are they getting so worked up over a handful of people so connected to Britain they lived their for 40+ years but never applied to become a citizen?
Africans has surpased the caribbean diaspora population for a few years now..
Difference is, here in Cayman, when it comes to our immigrants aka expats we don’t; gang-attack, chase, beat, protest against, police brutality, ridicule, ostracize, refuse housing, subject to inhumane wintry living conditions, condemn our women for socialising therewith (God forbid a breeding – that is automatic termination if not too late – put up for adoption as last and mandatory option).
Nor have we seen CIG-sanctioned health advisory pamphlets warning our Caymanian women from having sex with our fair-skinned fellows for fear of a subsequently contracted vaginal passage as their penises are so small in comparison to Black / Caribbean men…etc
Yeah, sounds crazy doesn’t it?
It’s not though, it is simply British history and the original hardships endured by the Windrush Generation.
Learn it.
“Don’t know yu past ya wont know yu future.”
– Ziggy
– Whodatis
* It would be remiss of me to not take this opportunity to acknowledge and praise the many, many strong and powerful British women that surrounded and fashioned themselves into human walls of protection for my Caribbean ancestors (sorry, I cannot in good conscience use the term West Indian) from physical harm and death at the hands of British men at the time.
** Personally, not a fan of feigned celebrations, however, a broader context and understanding of British history is badly needed on the mainland and throughout the “Common”wealth.
Full of nonsensical, pseudo-intellectual, mischievous clap-trap as usual.
Carry on.
10.01am When it comes to blatant racism, you must be the top of the list. Are you not aware of the inhumane conditions many of our poorest foreign workers have been forced to endure at the hands of their Caymanian employers, under the threat of being kicked off the island. This has been going on for decades.
The vast majority of Windrush immigrants obtained good jobs, subsidised council housing, and enjoyed all the social benefits (free medical care, unemployment benefit etc) that locals received.
As for the “inhumane wintry conditions”, only God could have changed that, certainly not the British Goverment.
Lots of truth in this statement even if folks don’t like it… it is part of history you cannot change… the U.K. government invited those in the Windrush generation to come and help rebuild and become part of their society but seems like lots of folks back then didn’t get the memo and were intact horribly racist and discriminatory. Do your own research if you don’t believe it. They had warning commercials and other outrageous bigotry nonsense.
One can only hope that the legal aid budget for those fighting wrongful deportations will be at least as much of the fund for the celebrations!
Mr Ahmed should have admitted there were only 63 documented cases, a large number of which had criminal convictions. However there do seem to have been some illegal deportations which never should have happened.Unlike the some of the current immigrants, the Windrush generation were all valuable contributors to British Society and Windrush Day rightfully recognises their contribution.
Maybe we could have an Expatriate Day here on the same theme?.
“..there were only 63 documented cases..”
It is amazing, well not really, how you fail to see the irony in your opening remark as you address an undeniable culture of discrimination as it concerns British government policy.
Don’t worry, you’ll get it soon…
– Whodatis
10.05 am So you believe we should stop deporting convicted criminals?.
63/500,000 get a grip you pompous nitwit.
