(CNS): A 24-year-old man from Bodden Town was due to appear in court on Monday, charged with the possession of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition. The man was arrested last Thursday following a raid by police at a home in the Lower Valley area of the district. A 22-year-old woman who was also arrested at the time the police recovered the gun remains on police bail, the RCIPS said.

Category: Crime, Police