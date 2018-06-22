Blockchain digital IDs can resolve Caymanian status question
(CNS): The solution to the growing problem of Caymanians needing to prove their status is most likely to be found through the use of blockchain technology, Premier Alden McLaughlin told an industry conference in Cayman Thursday. Speaking at the Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference (CYDEC), held at the Kimpton Seafire, McLaughlin said the ability to identify who is Caymanian has become ever more important to gain access to voting and employment opportunities.
“It has become increasingly hard to prove you are Caymanian if you were born here to Caymanian parents and this needs to be done over and over when you are changing jobs,” he said. “The use of a digital ID system is the best solution and would also serve as a voter ID, driving licence and to gain access to all government services.”
McLaughlin said the government had made some important progress in delivering public services online, notably in the business sector, with company registrations, land registry and work permits, along with areas that most have welcomed, like online driving licences and motor vehicle registration, which would otherwise involve long queues and often a return visit.
Today some 36% of police clearances are done online, he stated, but there is much more to be done.
“The potential for digital IDs is great and we intend to make a lot of progress over the next three years,” McLaughlin said.
Turning to the financial industry and fintech sector in Cayman, the premier said he was very excited about Cayman’s prospects to become a major player in this fourth industrial revolution. Leveraging on the conditions that have made the Cayman Islands such a successful jurisdiction for financial services, McLaughlin said the same things make us attractive to the blockchain industry.
These include Cayman’s ability to cater to a diverse market, as it does with funds, insurance and trusts, all supported by the industry’s world class service providers, strong copyright and IP protection, of course in a tax neutral jurisdiction.
“We are seeing blockchain companies set up in Cayman Tech City, a part of the Cayman Enterprise Zone. We are embracing the opportunity for innovation and we are taking our message to the world that Cayman is well served to be the jurisdiction of choice for this new breed of business.”
While Cayman is indeed making progress in online delivery of government services, the question remains how far away Cayman is away from a full digital ID system for the population, compared to progressive digital countries like Estonia, represented at CYDEC by Dr Arvo Ott of the nation’s e-government Foundation, which can deliver a digital ID to an individual in just one day.
Ian Tibbetts, Director of e-Government at the Cayman Islands Government, however, indicated that the timeline might be not be that far away.
The key issue of interoperability will be in place by July, Tibbetts said, which is where a system is in place for the different parts of government IT to talk to each other, so that when an individual shows up at a government department, the system is able to check what it needs to.
In terms of solutions to get the base data for a digital ID system, procurement is currently ongoing and that is expected to be in place by the first half of next year. At that point, e-government services for individuals can be identified and employed. As for full rollout of a system of digital IDs to the population, that could be done in up to three years, he said.
Right now, the areas the department is most closely focused on are identity and citizenship, trade and business licensing and property transactions.
“In terms of e-voting, the technology will be ready in six months but do we really want it as a community,” Tibbetts asked. “That is a discussion we need to have. E-voting systems require earned trust. You need to have the technology but also to be able to trust that technology. You can’t just transplant and deploy an e-voting system in a matter of months.”
It was further noted that the process of digitising public services would have an impact on employment in Cayman, particularly in the civil service for the individuals at the front line delivering these services.
Chris Bailey, of PwC, added that in addition to thinking about retraining and what these workers will be doing in three years, we also need to address a potential skills shortage in technology and to train our young people for the jobs that will need to be done in the future, and we don’t know yet what some of those will be.
How can this be? Blockchain is not Caymanian, hell it doesn’t even have Status, and never seen a work permit for it. Can’t have all that furren stuff telling who is Caymanian or not…in any case it would just create a new type of Caymanian alongside the Jaycans and Hondurcans….the ChainCans.
Windrush 2.0? Prove your citizenships or get deported to someplace you don’t know
Ridiculous. This has the hallmarks of all the recent harebrained schemes that have taken place when some cowboys have sold a terrible idea to naive politicians. Fix the foundations then start building. You have a shambolic public sector, crime on the increase, growing disparity between the have’s and have-nots and a faceless man playing Sim City with the island.
But first we have to bring in consultants, spend a million or two the end up with a system that doesn’t work right? Seriously the number of Caymanian’s is so small a much simpler system can work.
Mr. Tibbetts, if you’re reading, I do NOT trust e-voting. It is (generally) unverifiable. Add by the time you’ve added the bells and whistles to make it properly auditable (including the audits themselves to prove the system honest every time) you’ll have something more complex and more expensive than we have now.
As for ‘online voting’, by the time you make that certifiable, I.e., have a robust digital ID system, you have a system I would not trust not to be corrupted or compromised in some way at some time.
Similarly I do not want National ID tied to biometrics. They are too easily hacked, I.e., replicated by unscrupulous persons. (Or at least techies having fun https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-30623611) Unlike a password, which can be reset, once your biometrics are hacked you have no way reset them, and no way to prove that you are who you say you are. Think of the possible implications.
So I vote NO to national ID, much less digital ones. Their benefits to me the citizen are outweighed by their cost to me the free citizen.
If Cayman islands won’t plan for a future it will stay in third world status forever. Just the way most voters want.
I don’t think it about “planning for a future” as you say but making sure the proper plans and implementation is made.
CCTV was supposed to plan for the future but it doesn’t work. The new car licence plates were supposed to be sophisticated and plan for the future but they don’t work. Forgive the cynicism but if government can’t get existing CCTVs to work, what makes you think they will be successful in others?
Old buddy Joe Blo, you need to update your chip – the term “third world” means absolutely nothing in today’s global context other than a derogatory term from the past.
Get over yourself and get out some more or you will be stuck in the past forever.
We don’t need blockchain tech or supercomputers to determine where someone was born, who their parents are/were, their financial and health status, and how long they have been normally and legally resident. That’s the function of Immigration and the CI Status and Permanent Residency Board – let them do their job. In any case, all Caymanians, once qualified, should have the same legal rights. There shouldn’t be all this score-keeping and multi-tier hierarchy in regards to the quality of belonger-ship: with Evangelical Caymanians in the nucleus, paper Caymanians over here, wayward born Caymanians over there, Status Grantees somewhere around the edge, and the oops-forgot-to apply-at-18 kids wondering if they’ll ever really count. Our party-centric regimes enjoy keeping track of, and maintaining these social partitions, instead of reconciling and embracing everyone as Caymanian. Some are never going to be Caymanian enough…
Why not? Cayman is rated 190th out of 196 countries, when it comes to internet service and costs. Why not help out the poor Technology providers, by forcing us to use their crappy service.
The future is now and the future is AI and blockchain! I can’t wait until my thoughts are all on the cloud with everyone else’s! Where do I get in line for my chip?
arent you worried about dart buying your country mr premiere??? sooner or later the government may regret allowing it?
I used to think Marco and him were just being shortsighted with a focus on work permit and PR revenues…no one is that dull…he’s taking care of himself at the expense of every Caymanian. He is the most dangerous leader you’ve ever had.
0
0
ID cards are a great idea, provided all residents including work permit holders have them. Now, if only we could work out who is Caymanian before the cards are issued so we can be sure to only issue the designation of Caymanian, to Caymanians.
The chip on the wrist or forhead
Historically have we ever had a good Premier?
This is the Beginning of the End, the BIBLE is fulfilling right before our eyes KJV Revelation 13
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Thank you!
Mark of the beast = microchip implant!
Wake-up people!
I wish someone would come here for you, get you on a boat and then sail away and make you leave us alone with your doomsday shit.
I thought it happened long time ago seeing as we all have bank accounts, id’s and anything elsewith your personal details to function in this world?
Exactly!! Now there is a better and more efficient way of storing this information everyone loses their minds. Bunch of morons!
The Bible also condones slavery.
Anybody who has taken the red pill know full well that Blockchain technology will be a fundamental building block for the coming One World Government.
The rest of you can stay asleep for now.
You’ll be lining up for your chips soon enough.
Before you choke on your cornflakes, try a little research and then come back.
Morons build machinery, infect it with flawed AI and then let AI rule them.
Blind leading the blind.
Me thinks you watched “The Hundred” too many times. Just so you know that series was science fiction…
I do not watch TV actually. Not at all. I do read copious amounts of news stories on both sides of the spectrum and I watch Silicon Valley YouTube videos (e.g. Brian Johnson, the guy who sold to PayPal who wants to put a chip in your brain.)
Finally I read the Bible and have it read it for many years. I can tell you that what it says is precisely what is happening today.
But then again, that is what I like to do. I have always been curious, especially about science and God. In fact, it was science that gave me a deeper understanding of this incredible creation/matrix that we live in.
It is astonishing if you stop and wonder that we exist and we can think totally independently.
In fact, I’d like to keep it that way, so it’s no chip for me. Good luck.
Alden will go down in history as a sell out who was clueless to the wants and needs of his people. A man who played patsy to the foreign elite and whom future leaders should never again try to imitate. A man who thought he was smart but was a oblivious gazelle amongst lions. None of his “unity government” pairs speak out against his laughable solutions so they too shall go down when his ship sinks.
I don’t like this idea…
Classic case of ignoring common day problems that are right under your nose while instead trying to solve (or announcing that you are trying to solve) problems in more complicated (and better sounding) ways.
Using the word Blockchain makes great headlines, such as:
– Government looking to Blockchain and related technologies to resolve the current dump problem in Cayman
– Government working with sophisticated and international technology partners with blockchain and distributed ledge expertise to solve Cayman’s reckless driving habits and unlicensed vehicles
– Blockchain and FinTech to be implemented across the island in order to monitor (in real time) some of the CCTV.
This government is a consultant’s wet dream which is way so many new “consulting companies” are whispering in their ear.
There are simpler ways to solve many of Cayman’s problems but it takes leadership and proper enforcement of existing laws. Not fun though and doesn’t make a great headline. You can’t just announce “government to enforce laws!”. So bland!
Maybe putting one of these blocks on a chain on the new licence plates will slow people down.
Thank you honorable Premier. You have our best interest at heart!
I say Chip and Pin, its the only way to go.
This is a dumb idea for Cayman. The reasons are simple, Cayman does not have the level of education in technology skills to carry this idea out. Also, you would have to bring in thousands of expat technology experts which the CIG would never do for political reasons. On top of that, thousands of public service workers would be laid off which is also not acceptable politically.
Estonia is light years ahead of Cayman in technology education. To compare Estonia with Cayman indicates the author of this idea did not fully do his homework before coming to the Cayman Islands.
Thousands of expat technology experts? Try three. Is Estonia the only other place in the world you know of?
What a disgrace all because our bullshit government gave and sold our rights as Caymanians to some very ungrateful and undesirable persons and left those who help build this place out in the cold with a very bad taste in their mouths! Shame on you ppm and your Unity orangutan holding on to your neck. Block&chain need to tied to your neck Alden.
