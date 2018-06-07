Bermuda court rules same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional

(CNS): Bermuda’s Supreme Court has ruled that elements of the recent ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. The recently enacted Domestic Partnership Act barred same-sex couples from marrying, despite the findings of the court in a decision in May last year where they upheld the right of a Bermudian man and his Canadian partner who had challenged the rejection of their marriage application to lawfully wed. In a ruling Tuesday, the court said the government cannot “pass laws of general application which favour some beliefs at the expense of others”.

Bermuda Chief Justice Ian Kawaley found that parts of the DPA contravened rights of freedom of conscience and freedom of creed. The law has been in effect for less than a week and fourteen same-sex marriages have already taken place in Bermuda, according to the local press, as well as six at sea on Bermuda-flagged ships.

Following his ruling yesterday, CJ Kawaley stayed the implementation of the judgment for six weeks to allow the government to appeal, which means that, despite overturning the same-sex marriage ban, it could remain in place for some time because the government has said it will appeal.

This recent challenge to the newly implemented Domestic Partnership Act was brought by the advocacy group OUTBermuda, which filed joint lawsuits with LGBTQ couples wanting to marry. In a statement about the latest ruling, activists from OUTBermuda said, “Equality under the law is our birthright, and we begin by making every marriage equal.”

Meanwhile, here in Cayman, where there is no provision for same-sex partners to enter into any kind of legal union, a local woman who wishes to marry her British partner in Cayman is going through the process of challenging through the courts a refusal by the registrar here to allow her and her partner to register their planned union.

The case is expected to be filed before the end of this month and most legal experts believe that the courts here, as was the case in Bermuda, will find in favour of the two woman. Although the current governor and his predecessor have both made it clear they want to see the Cayman government take the step to introduce same-sex civil unions, at the very least, the UK has said it will not intervene and impose such an order.

Following the recent controversies surrounding the vote in the UK parliament that will impose a public beneficial ownership register on this jurisdiction after the assurances by the FCO that it would not happen, the British government is even less likely to force the authorities at this point. Given the fallout from the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, the right of LGBT couples to marry will be decided by the courts.

