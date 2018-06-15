Ailing suspect to be extradited to Hawaii in theft case

(CNS): An ailing 60-year-old local woman who absconded before she faced trial in Hawaii on theft and fraud charges is to be extradited to the United States after a magistrate ruled on Friday that there was no reason not to grant the request. Rosmarie Dellatore Bodden is accused of stealing some $70,000 from a 86-year-old woman in her care between 2006 and 2008 when she lived in Hawaii. Charged by the US authorities and due to stand trial in 2011, Bodden, who is also a US citizen, fled the Pacific US state using her Cayman passport well before the case was due to start.

Since Bodden absconded, the victim she accused of stealing from has died and the American authorities did not catch up with Bodden, who has changed her name a number of times, until last year, when an extradition request was filed. She was arrested last August by local law enforcement.

However, Bodden is suffering from an array of medical problems, including lupus, hypertension, thyroid problems and fibromyalgia, for which she takes around a dozen different medications. She has also been diagnosed with depression and adjustment disorder, which has been worsened by the stress of the impending extradition. The court heard how she has been talking increasingly of taking her own life.

Defence attorney Jonathan Hughes, who is representing Bodden, argued that his client was far too sick and frail to be extradited and she needed the support of her family and medical team because both her mental and physical health is deteriorating. He urged the court to balance the ailing woman’s health situation against allegations that are some ten years old and where the victim is deceased. Taking into account her poor physical and mental health, Hughes said it would be “unjust and oppressive” to extradite her.

But with information supplied to the court from the US Marshals Office and the department of public safety in Hawaii detailing the facilities and the medical expertise they can provide to Bodden if she was returned to face trial, the magistrate said there was nothing to suggest that Bodden would be less well cared for in custody in Hawaii.

The magistrate said that, given the quality of services in the US state, which are at least equal to, if not better than, those available to her here, there was no reason to believe it would be unjust to extradite the woman, given all of the other circumstances of the case.

The magistrate said it was important to consider the public interest and importance of respecting international treaty obligations as well as the seriousness of the crime when there was no justification not to return Bodden to face trial. She found that it was not unfair or oppressive as all of her medical needs would be met.

The extradition will not be immediate. The certificate will need to be signed by the governor and Bodden still has one route of appeal left at the supreme court in the UK.

Category: Local News