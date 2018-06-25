ACC makes new arrest in customs probe

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission has announced another arrest in an investigation that began last October and is understood to be related to the Cayman Islands Customs Department. Officials from the ACC said a 35-year-old man from George Town was arrested Monday morning in connection with the ongoing corruption probe, which is understood to be one of at least three major current investigations being handled by the commission. The man was arrested on suspicion of bribery of public officials, fraud on government and breach of trust, all offences under the Anti-Corruption Law, and detained for questioning at the Fairbanks Detention Centre.

CNS understands that this is the third arrest in this particular ACC inquiry; a 31-year-old female customs officer was arrested in October and a 22-year-old man was arrested in May on suspicion of similar offences. No one has yet been charged in this case.

The ACC recently wrapped up an investigation into a wide bribery and corruption scandal over the English language test at the immigration department when it charged a dozen people. A trial is now set for later this year after 11 out of the 12 accused pleaded not guilty to all of the various charges against them.

The commission’s investigators are, however, still working on two other probes, including allegations of corruption and money laundering at the Cayman Island Football Association, in which both former CIFA VP Bruce Blake and former CIFA treasurer Canover Watson have been arrested. However, no charges have so far been filed against either men.

Meanwhile, a new corruption investigation was revealed last week into financial irregularities at the hospital relating to the in-house security department and alleged abuses of funds regarding overtime payments.

News reports earlier this year of potential corruption and misuse of public money and equipment by the directors of both the Cayman Islands Port Authority and the National Roads Authority, regarding separate and unrelated allegations, do not yet appear to have been taken up by the ACC, though both of the public authority bosses have been suspended from their top level jobs on full pay while internal probes are reportedly underway.

In addition to senior public officials being in the spotlight over potential corruption, a number of other public officials from customs and Cayman Airways are also facing criminal allegations in relation to a drug smuggling ring.

