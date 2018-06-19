ACC arrests two public officers in new probe

(CNS): Two public officials were arrested by police and anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, in what appears to be a new inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Commission, which is tasked with tackling graft and fraud within government and public authorities. There is no indication yet from the ACC as to which department or agency the two men work for, though it is likely to be one of three public authorities that have come under particular scrutiny in recent months and where directors and senior staff have been suspended from their posts.

The two officials, aged 48 and 57, are both from George Town and are the first people to be arrested in this particular probe, officials confirmed. They were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Anti-Corruption Law 2016, namely bribery of a public officer, fraud on government, breach of trust and making false claims.

Following their arrests, the men were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks for questioning. ACC officials said that, as the investigation is underway, no further details will be released at this time.

Category: Crime