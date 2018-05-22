Wet weather causes disruptions for Cayman Airways

(CNS): Cayman Airways officials said that scheduled flights were operating largely as expected Tuesday after a difficult day Monday, when several flights were delayed and diverted. The national flag carrier said it would continue to monitor the weather conditions, given that heavy rain is expected all week, and update the travelling public when necessary. On Monday the KX201 flight from Tampa had to be diverted to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, and flight KX883 from La Ceiba had to be diverted to the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) in Cayman Brac.

This had a knock-on effect to the Miami flights KX106 and KX107, which were both delayed over five hours. All flights Monday afternoon to and from the Sister Islands also experienced delays of up to three hours, with Express flights KX4424 and KX4725 being canceled.

Due to aircraft changes today, Cayman Airways has added an extra jet flight to and from Miami, with KX3104 departing Grand Cayman at 5:30pm, arriving in Miami at 8pm; and KX3105 departing Miami at 9pm, and arriving on Grand Cayman at 9:30pm.

