West Bay man pleads guilty to ‘peeping’ in condos

| 28/05/2018 | 1 Comment

(CNS): A West Bay man was remanded in custody by the court Monday after he admitted criminal trespassing charges. Kelvin Ebanks (30) was arrested after he was reported loitering and acting suspiciously at the rear of an apartment complex on North West Point Road, West Bay. The man was seen walking onto the patios and peeping into the windows of some of the units before leaving the location. He was tracked down and arrested by officers shortly afterwards. With a number of other cases pending, Ebanks was remanded until next month.

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/05/2018 at 8:40 am

    Creep




    8



    0
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life