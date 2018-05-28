West Bay man pleads guilty to ‘peeping’ in condos

(CNS): A West Bay man was remanded in custody by the court Monday after he admitted criminal trespassing charges. Kelvin Ebanks (30) was arrested after he was reported loitering and acting suspiciously at the rear of an apartment complex on North West Point Road, West Bay. The man was seen walking onto the patios and peeping into the windows of some of the units before leaving the location. He was tracked down and arrested by officers shortly afterwards. With a number of other cases pending, Ebanks was remanded until next month.

