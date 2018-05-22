WB man gets out of jail over ‘gangster’ photo
(CNS): A local man who was facing the possibility of serving seven years in jail after he was pictured holding an illegal gun was released from custody last week after serving just 268 days, when a judge found exceptional circumstances in the case and waived the mandatory minimum time. Matthew Carlyle Ebanks (31) had been in prison since he was arrested last year when a phone found at a house in West Bay during a police raid contained pictures of him posing with a Colt .45 semi-automatic handgun that was used in a shooting at a nightclub parking lot a few days before.
Ebanks had originally denied the charges, claiming that he had been coerced into holding the gun. Although the court did not believe that Ebanks was under duress, he was told that the court would still consider exceptional circumstances because his possession of the weapon was fleeting. As a result he pleaded guilty and was given a split sentence, including the time he had already served and a further two year suspended sentence of 18 months
Ebanks, who had no previous convictions for violence or guns, was ordered to attend alcohol and narcotics anonymous meetings and other community programmes at the direction of the probation service.
Clearly our judges are getting soft on gun crime. Don’t be surprised if our legislators lower the minimum time for posession in the near future. Pathetic!
0
0
“Coereced into holding the gun”.
Well I was coerced into saying you are a idiot gangster wanna be who deserves to be in prison. I am sure you will be holding guns again really soon.
26
3
It only takes a split second (fleeting) to shoot!
9
1
agreed 9;37 , grow up young man , you got very very lucky this time , go to the meetings , listen and learn , Good luck to you , hope this has awoken something in your soul .
20
1
Every case hinges on it’s own facts I suppose.
Local taking selfie with gun = immediate imprisonment.
Foreigner with gun/ammo in shipping container (Brac) = Bail without travel restriction, never to be seen again.
Truly concerned what our island has come to however the arbitrary application of the law by the justice system is even more worrying.
18
5
I rather have a foreigner flee and never come back than a local “gangster” released to carry a gun again.
0
0
Huh? Ran that by me again please?!
4
2
This man has used his “get out of jail free” card and next time will have no excuses for the court. Hopefully he has learned that playing gangster does not pay.
15
1
I wonder why he was ordered to attend alcohol and narcotics anonymous meetings if his charge was possession of a gun. Seems like a different situation entirely to me.
11
0
Perhaps it is because there is not a Stupid and Criminal Anonymous yet.
17
1
Good point 11:30am, why wasn’t he ordered to attend the gun club either?
0
0
Wrong place wrong time, and a hell of a bad decision to allow someone to take a photograph with you holding a gun. Find better company to hang around, seeing how easy it is to get your self into trouble that if the charges would have stuck would have been almost impossible to get your self out of. Good luck going forward.
15
2
The most obvious way to demonstrate innocence, would be to direct the RCIPS immediately to the true owner, and recovery the weapon from somebody else’s house. Otherwise, you do your time as if it were yours – unless you live in the Cayman Islands.
13
2
The gun was recovered with the owner and the picture was found in the owners phone.
2
0
Pathetic. Evidence of possession of a gun and worse a gun actively used in crime. No effort to go to the authorities after the alleged “coercion”. Society would be better with this sort behind bars for a decade.
52
4
Does the law actually define “possession”, in this case it seems certainly was in possession.Are we to assume that in future anyone can be photographed holding a gun and claim he only held it whilst the photo was taken and therefore possession was “fleeting” and not subject to imprisonment. How do the police know in this case that the gun did not belong to Ebanks.
43
1
When every other case involves what are called exceptional circumstances the message goes out that gun crime is OK
40
3
Same for all foreign nationals. Get caught with a gun, give up Cayman property you own and you can fly home! What a deal if you own property in multiple jurisdictions.
1
1
Good luck, you’ve been given a chance… now go be a decent human and leave bad influences behind.
58
1
This ain’t the last we’ve heard of him. Standby.
15
5
Maybe try and be supportive cause these people usually lacked all that growing up so they end up ruined.
4
2