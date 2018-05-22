WB man gets out of jail over ‘gangster’ photo

(CNS): A local man who was facing the possibility of serving seven years in jail after he was pictured holding an illegal gun was released from custody last week after serving just 268 days, when a judge found exceptional circumstances in the case and waived the mandatory minimum time. Matthew Carlyle Ebanks (31) had been in prison since he was arrested last year when a phone found at a house in West Bay during a police raid contained pictures of him posing with a Colt .45 semi-automatic handgun that was used in a shooting at a nightclub parking lot a few days before.

Ebanks had originally denied the charges, claiming that he had been coerced into holding the gun. Although the court did not believe that Ebanks was under duress, he was told that the court would still consider exceptional circumstances because his possession of the weapon was fleeting. As a result he pleaded guilty and was given a split sentence, including the time he had already served and a further two year suspended sentence of 18 months

Ebanks, who had no previous convictions for violence or guns, was ordered to attend alcohol and narcotics anonymous meetings and other community programmes at the direction of the probation service.

