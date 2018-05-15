Man arrested after suspicious behaviour with kids

(CNS): A 37-year-old man from West Bay is currently in custody after he was arrested Monday night on suspicion of attempted abduction. Police received a report on Sunday morning that a man was interacting inappropriately with two children at an address on West Bay Road, near Piper Way and the heart of Seven Mile Beach Tourist area. The RCIPS said that the suspect was located yesterday evening (14 May) and taken into custody, where he remains as the investigation continues.

