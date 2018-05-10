Warrant issued for convicted US national on bail

(CNS): A US national resident on Cayman Brac who pleaded guilty to possessing an unlicensed handgun appears to have absconded while on bail and a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest. David Meadors (53) was charged last summer after customs officers found 240 rounds of ammunition inside a container where he is building a house on the Brac. That led them to search his current Brac address, where a 9mm Glock and a Smith & Wesson BB gun were recovered. Already convicted over the Glock, Meadors was still to be tried over the ammunition and the air rifle.

But during a case management hearing this week the court heard that Meadors is missing and thought to be in the United States, as immigration confirmed that he had not returned to Cayman after travelling for medical treatment. Although he had pleaded guilty to possessing the unlicensed handgun and is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, regardless of the outcome of the anticipated trial over the bullets and BB gun, he had remained on bail and been allowed to travel on two occasions.

Meadors’ attorney was expected to plead ‘exceptional circumstances’ with the court regarding his admissions about the Glock, as he has claimed he needed the weapon when he travelled in international waters bringing his boat to the Brac because he would not have been safe .

Despite his failure to return to the Cayman Islands, a trial date for the case was set in November. The crown said they would try and locate the missing and convicted defendant.

The court also heard that the issue regarding Meadors’ bond and sureties would be addressed at that time if he has not returned by then. Three local people had agreed to put up total sureties for Meadors of $23,000, which they could now lose. Meadors had placed a cash deposit with the court of $5,000 and had offered his Brac property as a bond and a charge of $400,000 had been made against that land.

