Victims of bus smash escape with minor injuries

(CNS): A bus driver and one of his passengers escaped with just minor injuries following a major collision on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway yesterday evening. At around 5pm Tuesday (8 May) the police were called to the crash just south of the Seven Mile Public Beach roundabout. A white Honda CR-V and a grey and yellow Toyota HiAce local bus collided in the southbound section of the highway. The bus overturned and the CR-V sustained damage to its front section.

The bus driver and injured passenger were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where they were treated and released. The matter is now under investigation by the traffic unit.

Category: Local News