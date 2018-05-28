Unemployment persists despite economic growth
(CNS): The finance minister painted a rosy picture of Cayman’s economic growth and government’s fiscal prudence when he appeared at an economic forum Friday. Roy McTaggart pointed to growth in the economy of 2.9% in 2017, with the construction and tourism sectors leading the way, but Minister Roy McTaggart also revealed that Cayman’s unemployment rate is still at 4.9% — higher than the jobless rate in the United States. He also revealed a steep increase in inflation, which was down at -2.3% in 2015 but is expected to reach 2.7% this year.
In a key note address at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, McTaggart said stronger demand for domestic goods and services was driving Cayman’s annual inflation, which he said was projected at 2.7% in 2018, 2.6% in 2019 and 2.4% in 2020.
The finance minister also spoke about unemployment, but despite the figures, claimed that this was going in the right direction as the workforce itself was increasing. Unemployment is predicted to fall to 4.4% by the end of this year, 4.2% next and down to 4% by 2020, but that puts the rate of unemployment here higher that the predicted rates in the US, despite the need in Cayman to recruit almost half of its workers from overseas.
In his address McTaggart said that “contingent on the sustained strong recovery of the labour-intensive tourism services as well as the implementation of planned infrastructure projects, greater
employment opportunities are expected to push down the unemployment rate”.
Given that unemployment reached a rate of 4.9%, McTaggart noted the growth in the size of the workforce by 1.1% in 2017 and expectations for further growth this year. The minister said that this growth was also fueling the unemployment rate because he believed more people had entered the workforce seeking jobs due to improvements in employment prospects.
“The government sees these improvements in the employment rate as a continuing trend and believes it is justified in that viewpoint,” he said.
The growth in the economy and GDP, which is now the seventh highest in the world, is largely down to development, and McTaggart pointed to the construction sector and government’s own capital projects as the future drivers of economic growth. Construction is forecast to grow by 8.4% in 2018, 10.5% in 2019 and 6.8% in 2020. Like previous administrations before it and with the growth in the offshore sector falling slightly, the government will continue to depend on development and population growth for its economic success.
According to the minister’s statistics, the population in Cayman at the end of 2017 was 63,415 people.
Turning to government’s own fiscal prudence, McTaggart pointed to the more than CI$1 billion that government collected in revenue over the 18 month period between June 2016 and December 2017. He said government has an unaudited actual surplus of $137.6 million for that same period after spending costs ended at just over CI$886 million.
Out of that CI$1 billion how much went in paying civil service related salaries, medical claims, pensions and other perks and how much in subsidising the Turtle Farm and Cayman Airways?.Did we have enough left to buy text books for our schools?.
2
0
There is no unemployment. There are some voluntary unemployables, the convicts, the drunks and the junkies and there are those that do not want the many jobs they could have.
23
10
Zero unemployment is a myth. Don’t agree?. Show us one country that has zero unemployment. Ya, didn’t think so.
14
1
Too low an unemployment rate is very inflationary. Cayman is already at zero real unemployment.
12
4
I like the slant with which this was written. We have always wondered how work permit numbers can rise, while unemployment drops. Never made sense but then again its the usual Govt rhetoric that only misleads the masses.
8
0
I am pretty sure that if all Caymanians went on time to work, on a daily basis, and did the job that was asked of them to do, unemployment would be closer to 0 per cent. Unfortunately, some Caymanians feel too entitled to do certain jobs for certain pay. And then of course, there are those who wouldn’t even think of doing an honest day’s worth of work. They’d rather be gangbanging, smoking weed, drinking liquor, or being baby Mamas and, later, neglecting their children, to the many fine, upstanding Gangstas this Island has to offer. Before anyone gets too offended by the truth, this happens in all countries around the world. Due to Cayman’s relatively smaller population, it seems a bit more evident…
28
5
Roy making $11,000 a month of course he will paint a rosey pic of things! While they have their heads in the sand 1,000 people protested in the BVI about this upcomming benificial owners list! Cayman is full of good slaves and i can assure u when this list is mandated and made public many politickers will be revealed for their corruption!
9
8
I doubt Roy is doing this for the money as ex Senior Partner at KPMG!
15
2
Really I though Mr Roy had got lost ,
0
0
Unemployment rate is not the percentage of population that doesn’t have a job but the percentage of people who want to work and are looking for a job but don’t have one.
That is why 5% unemployment is regarded in the US and elsewhere as full employment.
Bottom line is that it isn’t that caymanians can’t get a job but not the job they want or think they deserve. So a significant part of that unemployment rate is actually self generated from choice.
23
9
This is truly tremendous news, thank you to our great Premier and the rest of his unity team. Four more years!
14
24
Didn’t the head of government claim there would be 0% unemployment. An idle promise perhaps.
15
6
Alden is a bull$hit artist!
23
5
9:30 pm , Then that just shows that they don’t have any idea of what they are saying or doing .
0
0
Psssst,I have a secret. Public registrar.
6
2
This would have helped us and they realized last min so they wothdrew
0
0
Just another day in the whacky private sector. Caymanian HR managers and small business owners. This is on you.
I am sick of hearing why don’t people hire Caymanians but small businesses don’t.
6
14
Small businesses cannot carry the burden of carrying dead-weight. Once the burdne is taken on, it can be very hard to get rid of it.
19
3
Well answer me this, why is it that several Caymanian business owners that I know, are forced to apply for work permits because the Caymanians that they continually attempt to employ, simply refuse to turn up for work on a regular basis?
If a small business requires staff to function, it will fail if the staff that are employed simply treat it as a means of welfare.
Where I work (a very large organization) most Caymanian staff will have already taken the maximum number of sick days for this year by now, they are continually late for work and will be gone to run some “errands” long before the end of their working day!
It’s no wonder that government entities are strapped for cash, when productivity is so abysmally low
15
0
My God, they are not making this up. They truly have no clue.
13
2
there will always be some unemployment…get used to it.
caymanian unemployment is by choice.
27
11
You dont believe that now…many cant get opportunity in thier respective fields and so therefore tennis players dont play baseball…basketballers dont play rugby.
7
5
Clearly, spelling isn’t your field, with “cant, thier, dont” being a few of the examples…
4
3