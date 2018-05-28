Unemployment persists despite economic growth

(CNS): The finance minister painted a rosy picture of Cayman’s economic growth and government’s fiscal prudence when he appeared at an economic forum Friday. Roy McTaggart pointed to growth in the economy of 2.9% in 2017, with the construction and tourism sectors leading the way, but Minister Roy McTaggart also revealed that Cayman’s unemployment rate is still at 4.9% — higher than the jobless rate in the United States. He also revealed a steep increase in inflation, which was down at -2.3% in 2015 but is expected to reach 2.7% this year.

In a key note address at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, McTaggart said stronger demand for domestic goods and services was driving Cayman’s annual inflation, which he said was projected at 2.7% in 2018, 2.6% in 2019 and 2.4% in 2020.

The finance minister also spoke about unemployment, but despite the figures, claimed that this was going in the right direction as the workforce itself was increasing. Unemployment is predicted to fall to 4.4% by the end of this year, 4.2% next and down to 4% by 2020, but that puts the rate of unemployment here higher that the predicted rates in the US, despite the need in Cayman to recruit almost half of its workers from overseas.

In his address McTaggart said that “contingent on the sustained strong recovery of the labour-intensive tourism services as well as the implementation of planned infrastructure projects, greater

employment opportunities are expected to push down the unemployment rate”.

Given that unemployment reached a rate of 4.9%, McTaggart noted the growth in the size of the workforce by 1.1% in 2017 and expectations for further growth this year. The minister said that this growth was also fueling the unemployment rate because he believed more people had entered the workforce seeking jobs due to improvements in employment prospects.

“The government sees these improvements in the employment rate as a continuing trend and believes it is justified in that viewpoint,” he said.

The growth in the economy and GDP, which is now the seventh highest in the world, is largely down to development, and McTaggart pointed to the construction sector and government’s own capital projects as the future drivers of economic growth. Construction is forecast to grow by 8.4% in 2018, 10.5% in 2019 and 6.8% in 2020. Like previous administrations before it and with the growth in the offshore sector falling slightly, the government will continue to depend on development and population growth for its economic success.

According to the minister’s statistics, the population in Cayman at the end of 2017 was 63,415 people.

Turning to government’s own fiscal prudence, McTaggart pointed to the more than CI$1 billion that government collected in revenue over the 18 month period between June 2016 and December 2017. He said government has an unaudited actual surplus of $137.6 million for that same period after spending costs ended at just over CI$886 million.

