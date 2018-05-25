UK’s BOT minister to make first trip to Cayman

(CNS): The UK’s minister with responsibility for the British Overseas Territories will be visiting the Cayman Islands for the first time next week as part of a regional tour to discuss hurricane preparedness and the controversial move to impose public registers of beneficial ownership on the territories. Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon will be here for a day on 30 May to discuss the issues with the premier and Cabinet, as well as the opposition leader and other senior officials. He will also check in on the RCIPS Air Operations to thank them for their work in Turks and Caicos Islands.

“The UK has provided critical aid and support across the region to assist in recovery from last year’s widespread devastation, and we can already see this help from the UK has made a real difference on the ground,” Lord Ahmad said in a release from the governor’s office. “However, there’s more that needs to be done. We will continue to work extremely closely with the British Overseas Territories, as well as the rest of the Caribbean, to make sure that the region has plans in place to prepare for, and better withstand, future hurricanes.”

The real reason for his visit, however, is the stormy controversy over the passage in the British parliament of the recent Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which imposes public registers on the territories — something the British government had previously said would not happen until it was the global standard.

“We strongly value the relationship between the UK and the overseas territories and will work closely with the overseas territories governments to find a solution which works for everyone,” the Conservative peer said.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson in a release from the UK government, Lord Ahmad and Prime Minister Theresa May engaged in a conference call Thursday with the premier and other leaders of the BOTs to discuss the company ownership transparency.

“The prime minister spoke about the recent passage of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act. She said that she understood that the cross-party amendment to this legislation that would require the overseas territories to create public registers was a matter of great concern for the leaders and that she was conscious of the strong reactions the issue had provoked in their territories,” the UK official stated.

The PM plans to promote public registers as the global standard and said she expected other major financial centres, including the Crown Dependencies, to adopt public registers at that point. May also invited the leaders on the call to share their positions and opinions on the issue but those opinions were not documented. She said that the UK’s aim is to secure the best possible outcome in a way that minimises any possible risks to the economies of the BOTs.

