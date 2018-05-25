UK’s BOT minister to make first trip to Cayman
(CNS): The UK’s minister with responsibility for the British Overseas Territories will be visiting the Cayman Islands for the first time next week as part of a regional tour to discuss hurricane preparedness and the controversial move to impose public registers of beneficial ownership on the territories. Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon will be here for a day on 30 May to discuss the issues with the premier and Cabinet, as well as the opposition leader and other senior officials. He will also check in on the RCIPS Air Operations to thank them for their work in Turks and Caicos Islands.
“The UK has provided critical aid and support across the region to assist in recovery from last year’s widespread devastation, and we can already see this help from the UK has made a real difference on the ground,” Lord Ahmad said in a release from the governor’s office. “However, there’s more that needs to be done. We will continue to work extremely closely with the British Overseas Territories, as well as the rest of the Caribbean, to make sure that the region has plans in place to prepare for, and better withstand, future hurricanes.”
The real reason for his visit, however, is the stormy controversy over the passage in the British parliament of the recent Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, which imposes public registers on the territories — something the British government had previously said would not happen until it was the global standard.
“We strongly value the relationship between the UK and the overseas territories and will work closely with the overseas territories governments to find a solution which works for everyone,” the Conservative peer said.
According to a Downing Street spokesperson in a release from the UK government, Lord Ahmad and Prime Minister Theresa May engaged in a conference call Thursday with the premier and other leaders of the BOTs to discuss the company ownership transparency.
“The prime minister spoke about the recent passage of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act. She said that she understood that the cross-party amendment to this legislation that would require the overseas territories to create public registers was a matter of great concern for the leaders and that she was conscious of the strong reactions the issue had provoked in their territories,” the UK official stated.
The PM plans to promote public registers as the global standard and said she expected other major financial centres, including the Crown Dependencies, to adopt public registers at that point. May also invited the leaders on the call to share their positions and opinions on the issue but those opinions were not documented. She said that the UK’s aim is to secure the best possible outcome in a way that minimises any possible risks to the economies of the BOTs.
Category: Business, Financial Services
What else can we expect from the UK after the recent Windrush scandal revelations. Many of the colonies sent their young men to war for the mother country and others in turn heeded call to help Britain rebuild after the devastations of World War II, only to be told decades later that their entry into Britain was a farce. This is simply called USE and ABUSE, cant seem to find another description.
1
0
Lord Ahmad – best to postpone the trip until you convince your peers to BACK THE HELL OFF!!
1
0
Coming to drop the hammer on Cayman or apologize for overtly discriminating against the BOT’s in favor of the Crown Dependent territories?
7
0
Big Mac: Well unnah takin pictures with Lord Ahmad but wouldn’t inwite me as Speaker. Unnah forgets unnah only in gowermint cos of McKeeva or wha?
Joey: Yeah me too. I need the publicity if I’m going to be the next leader of the party?
Big Mac: Who?
Joey: Wha? Me?
Big Mac: Boy tryso hush talking foolishness in my head. You’z barely a minister now and ga less education than me! Sus crise if you think I letting you pretend to be the leader you mussa lick your head!
Joey: Don’t speak to me like that I’m a party member. I’m next in line. KT promised my daddy!
Big Mac: Well you and your daddy mussa lick unnah head the same time. I runs this unity party and Alden tolerates your foppishness but this nah no ppm anymore bobo. Understand dat! You nor your pa ever supported me so don’t fool yourself that you ever going run anyting round ya while I am the leader! Tell me Alden.
Moses: Mac come on now relax.
Big Mac: Mose tryso hush and focus on getting the dock started. I got CHEC waiting.
Joey: Alden you gonna make him talk to like that? This is BS I going call my daddy and make KT call you. (Storms off mumped up)
Alden: I don’t have time for this you don’t understand politics my boy. I’m an old soldier in this game so you can go call whoever.
Big Mac: Sus crise he worse than Bernie!
Alden: Guys you think with Ezzard and Chris on board supporting me I might get my knighthood?
3
2
LOL If it wasn’t true it would be hilarious!
4
0
Lord Ahmad, I do not consent to my company ownership data to shared in a public register.
6
1