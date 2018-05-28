Two separate arson cases reported over weekend

(CNS): One woman is in custody and police are on the lookout for a second suspect after two separate and unrelated arson attacks over the weekend. A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody as inquiries continue into a fire at a residence in West Lane, Bodden Town, on Sunday. The blaze was reported to the emergency services at around 3:45pm yesterday and was extinguished by firefighters. There were no reported injuries but the residence was said to have been substantially burnt.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the suspect in the case of a break-in and a fire at a home in Old Robin Road, North Side. The police received a report just after 5:30pm Sunday. The owners of the property came home and discovered their home had been broken into and furniture had been burnt inside the house. Police said the fire extinguished on its own before the emergency services arrived.

Rooms at the residence had also been ransacked and searched but so far nothing has been reported missing.

The matter is under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

