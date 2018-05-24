Tropical depression on horizon for start of season

(CNS): A broad area of unsettled weather that has brought a deluge of rain to the Cayman Islands over the last few days may become a tropical depression before the week is out. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said conditions are becoming more conducive for further development of the system by Saturday as it drifts towards the Yucatan Peninsula. With a possible storm on the horizon right before the start of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season on 1 June, Cayman is also expecting to see the heavy rains continue well into next week.

Currently the Cayman Islands National Weather Service is calling for cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and some thunder, with local flooding in some areas throughout the rest of this week, the weekend and into next week.

