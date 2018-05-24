Tropical depression on horizon for start of season

| 24/05/2018 | 3 Comments

(CNS): A broad area of unsettled weather that has brought a deluge of rain to the Cayman Islands over the last few days may become a tropical depression before the week is out. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said conditions are becoming more conducive for further development of the system by Saturday as it drifts towards the Yucatan Peninsula. With a possible storm on the horizon right before the start of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season on 1 June, Cayman is also expecting to see the heavy rains continue well into next week. 

Currently the Cayman Islands National Weather Service is calling for cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and some thunder, with local flooding in some areas throughout the rest of this week, the weekend and into next week.

Tags: , ,

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/05/2018 at 3:34 pm

    Loving this weather. Let it rain, Let it rain




    1



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    24/05/2018 at 1:06 pm

    Thank God we’re getting rain and not a drought as was predicted.




    0



    0
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    24/05/2018 at 10:18 am

    I don’t think I can take anymore of this drought tho. I’m parched.




    12



    1
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»

See today’s question on
CNS Local Life