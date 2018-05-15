Traffic clampdown ‘new normal’, says senior cop
(CNS): The RCIPS is continuing its traffic enforcement operations and last week caught dozens of drivers breaking the law. Eleven drunk drivers were arrested, eight of them this past weekend alone, and 66 drivers were ticketed for speeding. Having reformed and now fully staffed the traffic unit, the police said they intend to continue clamping down on road traffic infractions. “As we are well into the fifth month of 2018, we hope that it is clear to the public that this is the new normal for traffic enforcement,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood.
“We will continue to target and prosecute those who use the roads in an unsafe manner in order to deter others from doing so,” the senior officer added.
From Monday to Sunday, 7-13 May, in addition to the 66 speeding tickets, officers also issued 36 tickets to drivers who were using their mobile phones without the necessary hands-free equipment while behind the wheel. Another 36 motorists were given tickets for illegal tint on their vehicles.
Of the 36 drivers arrested over tint, one of them ended up facing a list of other charges after he drove off when police patrol officers tried to pull him over in the Grand Harbour area.
Police said the incident happened just before 7am Thursday, 10 May, when the officers who were on Shamrock Road saw a car travelling east with tint darker than the legal limit. The driver was signalled by the officers and pulled over, but drove off again as they approached. The car was intercepted close to Bimini Drive, and the driver was spoken to by officers.
The 28-year-old man from Bodden Town was unable to provide a driver’s licence and the officers determined that his licence had expired. As officers spoke with him, they also noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, and he was breathalysed with a reading of 0.199%. As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with an expired licence, in addition to the tint offence. He was later bailed.
‘Having reformed and now fully staffed the traffic unit.’ This is exactly the lesson the police in the UK learned abiut 20 years ago – disbanding dedicated traffic units is a dumb move. But then look at the man (thankfully no longer CoP!) who did it – what do you expect?
you would need to spend all 24 hours of the day out on the road ticketing and arresting those that drive illegally before you would actually put a dent into the problem, not enough officers on the road,
It’s funny how the buses aren’t stopped though…
What does fully-staffed mean in terms of headcount? How many of our 400+ officers are working the Traffic Unit? Visible officers are a rare sighting, and are barely making a dent in the driving infractions and opportunistic crimes the public encounters every day.
Proud of you guys!
Better that the police go out and catch the thieves and gangsters; traffic tickets only serve to make the crime figures look good.
otherwise known as doing your job………………………
hope you all figure out how to clamp down …. on cell phone usage while driving …
One way is to stop the illegal tinting.
hey guys, they start speeding again on linford pierson highway…so you need set speed radar up there again??😄 you all doing a great job!☺😊
This is great news!! I passed 2 just this morning with illegal tint and another 4 with the plate distortion cover.
This list of who/why of ticketing should be posted each week! It would give us the illusion that something is being done!
Higher fines and more consequences for offenses are needed!
About time. I am so pleased to see the police back out and dealing with these issues. The new normal seems to be driving with only one plate (or, in an increasing number of instances, none). I see this every time I am out on the road. But I don’t see any reference to plates?
Keep up the good work RCIPS. Changes to behaviour don’t happen overnight and your continued presence can only be a positive thing for the community as a whole.
book’em dano!
