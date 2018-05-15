Traffic clampdown ‘new normal’, says senior cop

(CNS): The RCIPS is continuing its traffic enforcement operations and last week caught dozens of drivers breaking the law. Eleven drunk drivers were arrested, eight of them this past weekend alone, and 66 drivers were ticketed for speeding. Having reformed and now fully staffed the traffic unit, the police said they intend to continue clamping down on road traffic infractions. “As we are well into the fifth month of 2018, we hope that it is clear to the public that this is the new normal for traffic enforcement,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood.

“We will continue to target and prosecute those who use the roads in an unsafe manner in order to deter others from doing so,” the senior officer added.

From Monday to Sunday, 7-13 May, in addition to the 66 speeding tickets, officers also issued 36 tickets to drivers who were using their mobile phones without the necessary hands-free equipment while behind the wheel. Another 36 motorists were given tickets for illegal tint on their vehicles.

Of the 36 drivers arrested over tint, one of them ended up facing a list of other charges after he drove off when police patrol officers tried to pull him over in the Grand Harbour area.

Police said the incident happened just before 7am Thursday, 10 May, when the officers who were on Shamrock Road saw a car travelling east with tint darker than the legal limit. The driver was signalled by the officers and pulled over, but drove off again as they approached. The car was intercepted close to Bimini Drive, and the driver was spoken to by officers.

The 28-year-old man from Bodden Town was unable to provide a driver’s licence and the officers determined that his licence had expired. As officers spoke with him, they also noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, and he was breathalysed with a reading of 0.199%. As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with an expired licence, in addition to the tint offence. He was later bailed.

Category: Crime, Police