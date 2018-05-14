Three men deny charges in crime spree

(CNS): Elmer Watler Wright (24) and Caine and Nikel Thomas (17 and 22) all pleaded not guilty to a list of charges when they appeared in Grand Court Friday in connection with a two-day crime spree last June. The men are accused of stealing a car and damaging it when trying to escape, trying to break into a home on the West Bay Road, possessing an imitation gun and a hammer, as well as a home invasion in Prospect. The men face six charges and have denied all of them. They are now expected to face trial in November.

The men are accused of stealing a Honda Civic that was parked outside a hotel on the West Bay Road on 17 June, before attempting to break into a home in the area. The suspects then reportedly moved into the Patrick’s Island area of Prospect, where they invaded a home in the early morning of 18 June. Armed with a firearm and a hammer, they allegedly stole jewellery, cash and other property amounting to around $30,000.

Category: Courts, Crime, Local News