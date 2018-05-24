Third man charged in Christmas Eve drug robbery

(CNS): Some five months after a robbery of seized drugs that washed up on an East End beach police have charged a third man in the criminal conspiracy. The unnamed 47-year-old-man from the district was charged yesterday with conspiracy to commit robbery and supply cocaine, and was expected to appear in court this morning, 24 May. Fred McLaughlin (53) from Bodden Town was charged in January and has since pleaded not guilty to similar charges, while Marvin Grant (35) from North Side, who was arrested on the day of the incident, has denied robbery, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and carrying an offensive weapon.

Both those men had been scheduled to stand trial next month.

The case began when a significant haul of cocaine washed ashore near a resort in East End and was secured by security staff at the hotel. But while the police were on their way, a man carrying a machete with his face covered came to the beach and confronted the employees holding the drugs. He took the booty and made off in a brown car.

Some of the drugs were left on the beach, which was how police were able to determine it was cocaine.

