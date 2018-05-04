Tennis club’s former boss charged with list of crimes

(CNS): Police have confirmed that Rob Seward (46), the former general manager and head pro-trainer at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, has been charged with multiple counts of theft, forgery, obtaining property by deception, uttering a forged document, and converting, disguising or concealing proceeds of criminal conduct in connection with cash taken from the club’s bank accounts. Seward, who is originally from the United States, was arrested in January in connection with the stolen money. He was charged yesterday and is expected in court Tuesday.

Category: Crime, Police