Teenagers arrested over Prospect robbery

(CNS): Four people, three of them teenagers, have been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place on Prospect Point Road during the holiday weekend. They are accused of following their victim from a Crewe Road bar, believed to be Country & Western, in the early morning hours of Monday 21 May. When the man told police that when arrived at the address in Prospect at around 12:30am, the group of two men and two women he had seen at the bar earlier pulled up in a car.

He said he was beaten by the two men before they stole personal items from him and fled the scene.

Police said they had arrested two young men from George Town, aged 19 and 17, as well as a 19-year-old woman from West Bay and a 35-year-old woman from George Town, all on suspicion of robbery and assault GBH.

Police said the teenage woman has been bailed but the other three people remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Category: Crime, Police