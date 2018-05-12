Teenage boy arrested after stabbing

(CNS): A West Bay teenager was arrested Thursday evening following a fight involving four boys at a house off Mount Pleasant Road around 6pm. The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH after another boy was stabbed with an undisclosed weapon during a disturbance between the teenagers. Officers who responded to the call learned that three of the boys who were already at the house got into an argument with a fourth teenager, whom they knew, who had approached them.

After stabbing one of the three boys, who received lacerations to his arm and head, the suspect fled the scene. Police later located the 16-year-old suspect at another location off Mount Pleasant Road. He was arrested and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

The injured boy was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released.

Category: Crime, Police