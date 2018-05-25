Sub-tropical Storm Alberto kicks off the season

(CNS): The National Hurricane Center in Miami has confirmed the emergence of Sub-tropical Storm Alberto. At 10:00am the weather system was located about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico, and around 195 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba. The storm is moving toward the north-northeast near 6mph, and forecasters said a general slow motion toward the north is expected through the weekend. Alberto is expected to pass near the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and the western tip of Cuba Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40mph, with higher gusts and gradual strengthening forecast for the next 72 hours. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the centre.



Although a week early for the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, Alberto serves as a timely reminder of the unpredictability of the weather in our region at this time of year, despite the very best efforts of forecasters to warn us what’s on the horizon.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman, Alberto is expected to bring even more rain over the next few days with the local forecasts calling for heavy rains, flooding and rough seas.

