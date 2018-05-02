Senior customs officer fired for gross misconduct

(CNS): Collector of Customs Charles Clifford has sacked a senior customs officer for gross misconduct as a result of an incident last September inside and outside the headquarters that involved a member of the public, according to a statement. It is understood that the woman was already on required leave at the time she was fired as she has also been arrested in connection with allegations of evading customs duty. However, the dismissal is unrelated to that accusation, which is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

In a relatively rare case of a public servant being fired, Clifford said that the woman was the subject of an internal investigation that was conducted in accordance with the Public Service Management Law and was on leave during that time. He said that inquiry found that the officer’s behaviour significantly breached the Civil Service Code of Conduct, as set out in the Public Service Management Law, and the Customs Department’s Workplace Rules.

Clifford added that the dismissal was strictly in response to her conduct as a senior customs officer on the day of the incident in September and not as a result of the allegations of corruption which were made against her by a customer. Given that ongoing anti-corruption probe, Clifford said it would be inappropriate for him to comment any further on the issue at this time.

Category: Local News