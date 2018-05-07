Scientists: Tourism impacting climate change

(CNS): Scientific researchers have found the the world-wide tourism sector is having a much greater impact on climate change than previously thought and, given the growth in global travel, things are set to get worse. Published Monday in the journal Nature, the results of the research found that it is not just air travel that is causing the problem; travellers’ use of other transport, their shopping, accommodation and the food they eat are all significant contributors to the tourism carbon footprint.

The researchers quantified tourism-related global carbon flows between 160 countries and found that between 2009 and 2013, tourism’s global carbon footprint had increased four times more than previously estimated, accounting for about 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“The majority of this footprint is exerted by and in high-income countries. The rapid increase in tourism demand is effectively outstripping the decarbonization of tourism-related technology. We project that, due to its high carbon intensity and continuing growth, tourism will constitute a growing part of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions,” the researchers stated in the article.

Speaking to the BBC and other media about the report, Dr Arunima Malik from the University of Sydney, the lead author of the study, said the researchers had looked at really detailed information about tourism expenditure, including consumables such as food from eating out and souvenirs. “We looked at the trade between different countries and also at greenhouse gas emissions data to come up with a comprehensive figure for the global carbon footprint for tourism.”

Tourism is a booming global industry worth over $7 trillion, employing one in ten workers around the world and growing at around 4% a year. In the report the scientists said, “The sensitivity and vulnerability of destinations such as winter- and coastal-recreation locations to weather and climate change suggest that, as a result of climate change, the tourism industry will in turn undergo drastic future change and will need to adapt to increasing risk.”

The authors warned that, with travellers seeking more exo tic experiences coupled with a n incr easing r elia nce o n a via tion a nd luxur y am enities, a ff luence ha s turned to urism in to a ca rbon-in ten siv e con sum ption ca t ego r y .

