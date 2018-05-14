Royal Navy holds marine BOT training in Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is currently hosting a training course, conducted by the Royal Navy International Defence Maritime Training Team (IMTT), for police, marine, customs and fire officers from here and other British Overseas Territories. The regional Advanced Maritime Small Craft Instructor Training Programme started last week and will continue through this week and next, focusing on handling small boats and a list of other essential skills for craft operators.

The course includes day and night navigation, splicing and whipping, sea survival, search and rescue, distress signals, instructor training and engineering. Four instructors are facilitating the programme for 17 students, including seven from the local RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and the Cayman Islands Fire Service, four from Turks and Caicos, and two each from the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and Montserrat.

Warrant Officer Martin “Wolfie” Power is heading up the programme, which is being run in Cayman once again, after having been done back in 2015.

“We are happy to be back in the Cayman Islands. The Joint Marine Unit here is well-established and highly regarded in the region, with vessels and facilities that make it suitable for hosting this programme,” he said. “Some of the students attending this session, both from Cayman and some of the other countries, were also present for the session in 2015. It’s great to see the improvements they’ve made since that time.”

Acting Inspector Demenian Maxwell of the Joint Marine Unit thanked the IMTT for hosting this year’s training. “This is a special opportunity for us to further develop the capabilities of our officers and to network with fellow officers from the other Overseas Territories,” he said.

Category: Local News