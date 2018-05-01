(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has officially launched is long-awaited and much-anticipated new website, which is being promoted as another step in the organisation’s desire to be more transparent and better at communicating with the public. Officials said it “significantly expands public access to immediate information about public safety, crime news and the RCIPS itself”. The new site has an array of information, such as community beats, releases outlining the latest crime reports, crime statistics and information about how to join the RCIPS.

“We made a point of making ourselves more accessible through this site and making communication with us easier,” said RCIPS spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter, who was the strategic lead for the website project. “This improved communication with the community, in all the different forms it can take, is pivotal to our success in strengthening public confidence and fighting crime.”

The new site, which displays all police press releases publicly for the first time and features an interactive beat map, offers a new platform and information exchange between officers and the community they serve. It gives the public quick access to detailed information about their community beat officers, who are now operating across fourteen beats within the newly reinforced programme of the Community Policing Department.

These officers’ contact information and messages to the community, as well as the borders of the newly-drawn police beats across all three islands, are displayed through an interactive map pinned to Google Maps.

“Having a website with the capacity to provide the community with the varied types of information it needs and wants about its police service is critical for modern policing,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. “Efficiency and transparency are the hallmarks of an effective 21st century police service. We are glad to have this quality platform as a foundation for our partnership with the people of the Cayman Islands going forward.”

The site also offers the public communication channels with the police that have not been available online in the past. There are new options to submit a tip confidentially online directly to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, and also to provide the RCIPS with general feedback on its service via the website, which can be anonymously submitted. Contact information for officers and commanders is available, alongside detailed descriptions of the numerous units and wide-ranging duties that fall within the broad remit of the RCIPS.

Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton was delighted to see the site launched, as he said that he and Carpenter had been discussing the project since he returned from the UK, where he saw how effective good websites can be for police departments.

“It makes us even more accessible and allows us to promote out values,” he said, noting that in the UK he saw first hand how websites helped officers close the gap between them and the communities they police.

Carpenter added that the site remains, and probably always will remain, a work in progress, which will evolve over time. She said they wanted to hear from the community as they begin to use it.

Visit the new RCIPS website here.

Category: Crime, Police