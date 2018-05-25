Rivers battles with definition of ‘economic substance’

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers has said there are still questions regarding the expectations of the European Union on the definition of “sufficient economic substance”, which is the key to Cayman’s future cooperation. Rivers is currently in Europe attending meetings, summits and forums regarding tax issues and concerns in Europe that led to Cayman being on a ‘grey-list’. Although Cayman is required to do more to meet EU expectations, it has never been made clear what the expectations are for this jurisdiction to avoid being on a black-list by the year-end.

“As evidenced by the variation of substance requirements that exists here among the EU Member States, it is important to note that there is no globally accepted definition of sufficient economic substance,” Rivers said at a seminar during her current visit to Brussels. “We therefore hope that the attempt to develop standards related to sufficient economic substance is truly global; common standards would be desirable. Of course, for these standards to be globally acceptable and applicable, they must take into account different business types and tax systems that exist.”

Outlining Cayman’s tax system for the representatives in Europe, Rivers said that Cayman’s financial system was “not designed for tax structuring purposes because there are no legal mechanisms, such as double tax treaties, free trade zones, or other preferential tax regimes, to encourage shifting of profits or the erosion of the EU tax base. There are no shell companies, no bearer shares, and no numbered accounts,” she explained.

According to a release from her ministry, Rivers said that given the high level of tax transparency, which has existed for many years now, the notion that somehow Cayman is a place to hide money is incorrect.

During a round table at the European Business summit, she told attendees that Cayman’s primary function is to enable investment flows to be efficiently and effectively deployed around the world.

“Cayman’s adherence and ongoing support of international standards allows international competent authorities – including those relevant authorities in each EU Member State – to have access to the information they need from Cayman to determine and protect their own bases,” she added.

While Cayman is facing pressure from the UK and Europe, Rivers is also keeping an eye on what is happening in the United States. Last month the minister was in Washington, where she met with US lawmakers and regulators to discuss tax issues there. She also met with several people regarding correspondent banking termination issues, which has impacted Cayman’s money transfer operators. Rivers explained to US officials that de-risking remains an important matter for Cayman.

The message Rivers delivered in various meetings was that Cayman is a sophisticated international finance centre with international recognition as a well-regulated and cooperative jurisdiction, which should lead banks to classify it as a non-risky jurisdiction.

“We focused on Cayman’s recent enhancements to our anti-money laundering regulations, and the stringent requirements related to identifying the beneficial owners of businesses and bank accounts,” she added in a release about the Washington trip.

Rivers and her team met several US policymakers involved in financial issues, and some understood that Cayman has implemented financial regulatory reforms that meet, and at times even exceed, international standards.

Some of the congressmen and their advisors that Rivers met expressed an interest in further investigating the impact of correspondent bank de-risking on foreign jurisdictions and entities as part of their subcommittee oversight activities, complementing their current work focused on the detrimental impacts of banks who de-risked domestic businesses in the US under fear of criminal enforcement.

“This visit to Washington, DC, provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the US government and financial services industry leaders,” Rivers stated.

