Rainy weather continues in wake of Alberto

| 28/05/2018 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

Stormy weather, Grand Cayman

(CNS): More heavy rain is expected in Cayman during the early part of this week, local forecasters have said. Although Sub-tropical Storm Alberto has moved on and is heading towards the Florida Panhandle, the system is still influencing local weather conditions. Thunderstorms causing more localised flooding is expected today (Monday), with weather experts indicating that the rain is unlikely to ease up until the middle of the week. In its 7:00am bulletin, the National Hurricane Center said Alberto was about 100 miles SSE of Florida and was packing winds of 65mph.






    Oh sure, blame the Mexicans.
    

    

    

    

    

    
    I appreciate receiving your bulletins, which I read as I receive. As a part-timer in Cayman, the technology and your news service is a great way to stay in touch and aware of what’s going on at my second home. Thank you. 
    

    Steve Schlegel
    

    

    

    

    

    
